Jay-Z Battles to Unmask Rape Accuser Using Diddy Case as Weapon in $20M Defamation Case

Rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z is intensifying his legal fight to reveal the identity of a woman who accused him of rape, arguing she should not be allowed to proceed anonymously in his $20 million defamation lawsuit.

According to court filings obtained by NBC News, Jay-Z's legal team urged an Alabama federal judge to deny permanent anonymity to the accuser, referred to as Jane Doe. The case stems from allegations that he and Diddy assaulted her at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty when she was 13.

The report described Jay-Z's stance clearly. "If Jane Doe wants to keep accusing him, she is not going to do it from the shadows."

As reported by AllHipHop, his attorneys pointed to a recent appellate decision involving Diddy, in which multiple anonymous accusers were denied the right to conceal their identities. The legal team argued that precedent should apply in this case as well.

The filing emphasized the court's reasoning in the Diddy-related matter. "Those women... failed to show they faced any real danger by using their names," the appellate ruling stated.

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Jay-Z's lawyers argued that allowing anonymity would create an unfair legal imbalance. "Highly prejudiced," they said, describing the disadvantage he would face if forced to defend himself against an unnamed accuser.

The defense further contended that the burden of proof lies with the accuser. "Doe bears the burden of proving she deserves a pseudonym," the filing stated, adding that she has not demonstrated a concrete risk of harm.

Central to Jay-Z's argument are audio recordings reportedly obtained by a private investigator. The filing claims the recordings capture Jane Doe disputing the origins of the allegations.

According to the court documents, the woman allegedly stated, "Buzbee brought Jay-Z into it," suggesting she did not initially include him in her claims against Diddy.

The lawsuit initially brought against Jay-Z and Diddy was thrown out in February 2025, with a ruling that bars any future attempts to bring the case back. Jay-Z then filed a defamation lawsuit seeking more than $20 million in damages.

His legal team argues that anonymity undermines his ability to investigate the claims. They contend it limits efforts to examine the accuser's background, motives and credibility while his public reputation remains at stake.

Viewing the recent legal maneuvering in its entirety reveals Jay-Z's larger strategy. He's using the recent courtroom drama surrounding Diddy to push for the end of secrecy and to compel a more open legal fight.

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