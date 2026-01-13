Offset's Casino Night with Bobby Shmurda Sparks Wild Online Reactions Amid Celina Powell's Debt Accussations

Rapper Offset has once again found himself at the center of online conversation, this time following a brief casino outing with fellow artist Bobby Shmurda. The reaction unfolded amid ongoing gossip tied to social media personality Celina Powell, which has shaped public perception of the former Migos member in recent weeks.

A video clip of a few seconds, which was first posted by Live Bitez, displayed Offset and Bobby Shmurda right next to each other at the casino. The former was seen engaging in a phone conversation while the latter was smoking.

Under normal conditions, such a sighting would not have attracted much attention. However, as per HotNewHipHop, the timing of the clip along with Powell's recent allegations against the rapper have intensified reactions.

The online discourse reached a new level when Powell alleged that Offset was in her debt because of gambling. As a part of that bruhaha, Powell sent a message making very serious accusations, which she then deleted.

Powell wrote, "LITERALLY THREATS AFTER THREATS TOLD ME I HAVE TO PAY HIM TO KEEP MY ACCOUNTS. AFTER HE ALREADY RAN OFF WITH THE 15K+ i LET HIM [BORROW] TO GAMBLE... MIND U HE WAS SO HAPPY GETTING JORDY JUMPED ON NYE RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME NOW HE SAYING IM NEXT... ON HIS MAMA. LOCK THIS MAN UP PLEASEE! #OFFSET"

Read more: Offset Disappears from Social Media After Cardi B Claims Ongoing Harassment in Deleted Posts

The casino clip led to an instant start of the circulation of jokes online by the users, especially pointing out that Offset was dressed in a Hard Rock casino hoodie.

In response to the video, a social media user remarked, "He just like my uncles fr they be in there tryna hit a lick too." Another one added, "He even got the pullover to match ." A third joked, "Wearing that hard rock like it's Nike tech."

While much of the response leaned toward humor, some users expressed concern that gambling could become a larger issue. Still, most online commentary focused on mockery rather than alarm. HotNewHipHop noted that the trend of trolling appears unlikely to slow down as Powell's allegations continue circulating.

In another incident cited by observers, Powell previously claimed she had filmed a sex tape with Offset and shared a video suggesting he was sleeping afterward. Introducing her caption without endorsement, Powell wrote, "made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol offset you sleepy boy @celinagonewild."

Powell has also made additional claims, accusing Offset of threatening violence against NFL player Stefon Diggs, who has been publicly associated with Cardi B. As of now, Offset has not publicly responded in detail to these allegations, leaving online speculation and commentary to continue.

Meanwhile, Offset has publicly called for peace amid his ongoing split from Cardi B, emphasizing that there must be cooperative co-parenting as a custody battle looms. Speaking to TMZ, he said, "I just want all peace, man, for us to win," adding, "We got kids to take care of."

Cardi B, who filed for divorce in 2024, has remained guarded, previously accusing Offset of neglecting financial responsibilities. The two share three children and are currently navigating custody issues.