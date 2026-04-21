Josh Hutcherson Breaks Silence on Controversy Surrounding Taylor Swift Remarks

Josh Hutcherson is speaking out after facing strong backlash over comments he made about Taylor Swift, saying the situation was taken out of context and escalated quickly online.

In an interview published Monday, April 20, with GQ, the 33-year-old actor explained that his earlier remark about not being a Swift fan was not meant to insult the pop star.

The controversy began after a magazine photo shoot where Hutcherson was asked about Swift and responded honestly.

"I got some heat because I did a photo shoot with [I Love LA costar Jordan Firstman], and Jordan asked me something about being a [Taylor Swift fan], and I was like, 'Oh no, I'm definitely not a Swiftie,'" Hutcherson said.

"All of a sudden, it garnered this [reaction of], 'F*** him! He's a monster! Destroy him! He's short! He hates her because he's short!'"

According to US Magazine, he added that the reaction online felt extreme and unfair. Hutcherson made it clear that he respects Swift, 36, even if her music is not something he personally listens to.

"It's just like, 'Whoa!' I think she's great. Her music is not my kind of music," he said.

Josh Hutcherson says backlash over saying he doesn't like Taylor Swift's music is "why I don't want to be online"



“All of a sudden it garnered this, ‘F*ck him! He’s a monster! Destroy him! He’s short! He hates her because he’s short!’ It’s just like, whoa! I think she’s great.… pic.twitter.com/EcYMoOjRlg — Variety (@Variety) April 20, 2026

Josh Hutcherson Clarifies 'Not a Swiftie'

The discussion first sparked controversy after an interview segment for I-D magazine in December 2025, where Hutcherson and co-star Jordan Firstman played a casual game involving photos on his phone.

When a picture of Hutcherson and his mother at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour appeared, Firstman jokingly asked if he was a Swiftie.

"Very much not. No shade, all respect, but definitely not," Hutcherson replied at the time.

Firstman teased him further, saying, "A little tiny shade," to which Hutcherson responded, "A little bit of shade."

That moment quickly spread online, leading some fans to criticize Hutcherson for attending Swift's concert in VIP seating despite not identifying as a fan, Yahoo reported. Others accused him of being ungrateful, while social media reactions grew intense.

Looking back, Hutcherson said the experience is exactly why he avoids being active online. "I don't need that energy," he explained, adding that public attention can make it harder for him to disappear into acting roles.

"It's counterintuitive to my job, because if people know you more, you can't disappear into characters. They see you as, 'Oh, that's Josh.'"