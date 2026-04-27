Nicki Minaj's Silent Treatment Sparks Divorce Speculation as Husband Kenneth Petty Reportedly Back Where It All Began

The sudden change in Nicki Minaj's usual behavior in being vocal on social media has sparked rumors regarding her status in her marriage to Kenneth Petty, with some even saying that Petty may be living back in Queens, where he met his wife.

It seems odd that Nicki Minaj suddenly decided to be silent when she was known for her active social media presence. In fact, she had a very vocal period in her life called "MAGA Minaj."

However, netizens found out from the public and online forums that Petty may be living once again in their hometown, which made them think about the implications behind this development considering their history.

A key question being discussed online is why Petty would return to Queens. According to AllHipHop's report, "The big question floating around is simple. Why would his address allegedly be back in the neighborhood? Nobody has a clear answer. And when there is no answer, people create their own."

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Some speculate that Minaj might have asked Petty to leave. Regarding these rumors, the article states plainly that some are suggesting that Nicki may have shown him the door. Rumors.

Despite these circulating stories, Nicki Minaj has publicly supported her husband through challenging times, though fans note her support appears to have lessened recently. The article points out, "Nicki has, at least publicly, stood by her husband through thick and thin. And it has gotten THIN."

Questions remain about whether Minaj had been attempting to assist with Petty's legal issues. The Independent report adds, "Wasn't she trying to help clean up his legal situations and get his special issues resolved? Just a question."

At the same time, singer Minaj has made personal moves behind the scenes, reportedly addressing citizenship matters and possibly making other private decisions.

"So what is really going on?" the publication asks rhetorically. It notes that while the exact details and addresses are not being disclosed by the source the internet users have shared them widely. The article also concludes with concern saying, "I hope homie did not fumble that massive bag."

The evolving situation between Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty continues to draw attention as fans and media await further developments.

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