Chris Brown's Legal Team Pushes to Keep Rihanna Incident Out of Trial

Chris Brown's legal team is asking a Los Angeles judge to stop any mention of his 2009 felony assault case involving Rihanna from being brought up in his upcoming civil trial over an alleged dog attack.

The request comes as both sides prepare for a courtroom battle that could begin in mid-June.

In court filings reported by RollingStone, Brown's attorneys argue that his past case should not be introduced because it is unrelated to the current dispute.

The singer was arrested in 2009 after a violent incident involving his then-girlfriend Rihanna, later pleading guilty to felony assault. He received probation, community labor, and a domestic violence program as part of the sentence.

However, the housekeeper suing Brown, Maria Avila, is pushing back. Her legal team says the attempt to block all references to the Rihanna case is "overbroad, premature, and legally incorrect." They argue the motion tries to shut out evidence before the trial even begins and ignores how testimony might develop in court.

Avila's lawyers also say they are not trying to use the past incident unfairly. Instead, they argue it could only become relevant if Brown's side presents testimony that paints him as non-violent or challenges Avila's credibility.

Chris Brown Says Rihanna Assault Shouldn’t Be Mentioned at Dog Attack Trial https://t.co/7oo1ISGXTz — billboard pro (@billboardpro) April 28, 2026

Chris Brown Denies Wrongdoing

In that situation, they say, the earlier case could be used for rebuttal. The filing explains, "If defendants or their witnesses testify in a manner that portrays defendant as nonviolent or non-threatening... prior acts evidence may become admissible for impeachment or rebuttal."

The civil case centers on a December 2020 incident at Brown's Tarzana home, MusicianVoice reported.

Avila claims she was attacked by a security dog while taking out trash, suffering severe injuries to her face, arm, and foot. She says the dog caused permanent damage, including nerve issues and vision loss, and required emergency surgery.

Avila also alleges Brown came outside during the incident and later left the scene while she was injured.

Brown has denied wrongdoing, saying in testimony that he heard his dog growling, went downstairs, and found Avila on the ground. He stated, "I didn't touch her," and said he checked to make sure she was breathing before calling for help through staff.

Brown also testified he had no role in what happened to the dog afterward and said he relied on security personnel once emergency responders were contacted.

The case, filed in 2021, has faced delays for years. A final status conference on Brown's evidence motions is scheduled for June 5, with trial currently set for June 15.