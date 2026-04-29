Dr. Dre and Bravo Star Michelle Saniei Spotted Holding Hands — Social Media Reacts to Huge Age Gap

Dr. Dre was photographed holding hands with reality television star Michelle Saniei after dinner in Malibu, prompting speculation about a possible relationship and renewed online discussion of the producer's past divorce and health issues.

The rapper and producer, whose legal name is Andre Romell Young, was seen with Saniei, 37, leaving Nobu in Malibu on April 25, People reported. The pair was photographed by paparazzi; Dre wore a dark jacket, and pants with white sneakers and Saniei wore a black shirt, mini skirt, knee-high boots, and a long black coat.

Social media users reacted quickly to the images. One person wrote, "Michelle is dating Dr Dre???? I'm gagged. Didn't see this coming at all." Another asked, "Wow how is this true?? How did they even meet?"

Viewers also noted the age difference between the 61-year-old Dre and the 37-year-old reality star. One commenter observed, "OK a major age gap relationship with a billionaire might just be exactly what this show needs lol." Another added, "Plus isn't he like 30 years her senior? She said she wanted an older man.....but um.....not Dre Michelle NOOOOOO!"

Fans Speculate on Saniei's Ties to Dre Amid Divorce and Past Allegations

Fans of the Bravo series "The Valley" checked Saniei's background and recent relationships. One commenter speculated, "She went from Jesse to Tom Schwartz to Dre? Nah she's selling him a house," while another asked, "Sure she's not his realtor?" A separate social media user wrote, "She kinda looks like his x."

Saniei is described by Atlanta Black Star as a Los Angeles real estate agent who recently finalized a divorce from Jesse Lally in October 2025; the former couple share a 6-year-old daughter, Isabella.

The photos and comments arrive four years after Dre's high-profile divorce from Nicole Young. The former couple divorced in 2021 after 24 years of marriage; the outlet noted that Dre agreed to a $100 million settlement to close the chapter. Young made allegations of past physical abuse in court filings, which Dre has denied.

In court documents, Young alleged in part that Dre "slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck" in 1995 and that he twice "held a gun to my head" in 2000 and 2001. She asserted, "Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome."

Young added, "During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times; but as I fell deeper into the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me."

Dre has denied the allegations, saying, "At no time did I ever abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety."

It also recalled Dre's 2024 disclosure that he was hospitalized after a brain aneurysm in 2021 and suffered three strokes while hospitalized, per ABC News.

"I got up, and I went on about my day," he said at the time and later warned about high blood pressure, saying, "You know, high blood pressure in Black men, that's just what it is," and added, "They call it the silent killer. You just have no idea so you just have to keep your s—t checked."