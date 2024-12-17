Snoop Dogg Credits Dr. Dre's 'Nasty Ass' for Naming Album 'Missionary'

Snoop Dogg released his highly anticipated album Missionary on Dec. 13, but he can't take all the credit for the name.

Snoop joined forces with Dr. Dre for his first full-length project in more than three decades since 1993's Doggystyle. But Missionary was not always going to be the name of the album.

Snoop spoke with Complex about the original name of the album and how Dre played a part in coming up with the name.

"[Dr. Dre] named both albums. He's the credit. Give this motherf--ker with his nasty a--. I'm all grown and s--t and you going to pull me right back," Snoop revealed.

"I was going to call it Cowgirl, but he didn't really want that. No, I'm f---king with you. That's not true," he added.

That's when Dre chimed in and shared how the album got its name and what it represents to the two of them.

"I think [Missionary is] f--king fun and funny as s--t. We're just having fun and being creative. That's what this whole s--t is about. That's just being in the studio together," he said.

Missionary featured a stacked guest list of features, ranging from Eminem to Jelly Roll to Tom Petty and more.

It has been years since Dr. Dre and Snoop reconnect to release an album of this magnitude.

"That void is Dr. Dre's sound. When Dr. Dre makes music, his music don't sound like nobody else's music," Snoop shared. "I think it took maybe 20 years for Snoop to allow me to work with him this way. And the way we produced the record and the way we did the writing and the music and the whole nine is a different way of us working."

The pair's collaborations are not over yet and both of them teased what could be in store for 2025.

"I think the audience is going to really get another taste for the next saga of what we're doing. Especially making hip-hop records at this age, and it's the s--t," Snoop revealed.

"You're going to get another dose of us that I think is going to be really impressive," he continued.

Dr. Dre previously shared that Missionary is some of the best music that he has created in his entire career.

"This one is going to show a different level of maturity with my music. I feel like this is some of the best music I've done in my career," he told Entertainment Tonight.