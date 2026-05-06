Michael Jackson’s Legacy in Question Again: Viral Video Sparks Fresh Eddie Murphy Song Theft Drama – Corey Feldman Speaks Out

An old allegation involving Michael Jackson, Eddie Murphy, and Corey Feldman has returned to public discussion, driven by social media posts sparking renewed debate. Feldman, long known as one of Jackson's vocal defenders, addressed the resurfaced claims regarding alleged song borrowing.

AllHipHop reports that Feldman explained on Instagram that he believed his work had been taken without permission. He emphasized that while neither his music nor the tracks associated with Jackson and Murphy were commercial hits, the claim has gained traction online due to viral social media attention.

On social media, Feldman wrote that the situation was a matter of artistic influence and interpretation. He maintained that while there is always a possibility that creative overlap or inspiration occurred, what transpired was theft.

Meanwhile, while Feldman is primarily recognized for his acting career, particularly through his defining roles in 1980s films for Generation X, he continues to pursue music. His performance of "What's Up With The Youth" demonstrates an ongoing engagement with the art form, drawing occasional comparisons to Jackson's style.

Observers noted that the broader context matters. As the publication explained, the songs in question did not leave a major cultural or commercial impact, suggesting the controversy is largely fueled by online discussion rather than historical significance.

Feldman also referenced the creative process, alluding to the idea that artistic borrowing is common.

Experts and fans alike have highlighted the role of social media in reviving past narratives, showing how minor claims can gain visibility quickly. The outlet emphasizes that while Feldman's allegation has caught attention, it has not evolved into a major dispute affecting Jackson's legacy.

In other news, India Today reported that, seventeen years after his death, Michael Jackson has once again reached the top of global streaming charts, fueled by renewed interest following the release of his biopic Michael.

Iconic songs such as "Beat It", "Billie Jean", "Bad", and "Thriller" have surged in popularity, attracting a new generation of listeners while reminding long-time fans of his legendary status.

According to data from analytics agency Kworb, Jackson has claimed the No. 1 spot in the Global Digital Artist Ranking for May 2026, reflecting his enduring influence on music worldwide.