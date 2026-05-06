Billie Eilish Explains Why She Won’t Change Her Face With Cosmetic Surgery

Billie Eilish is making it clear that she has no plans to change her face through cosmetic surgery.

The 24-year-old Grammy-winning singer shared her thoughts on aging and beauty during a recent appearance on "Good Hang With Amy Poehler," released on May 5. Her message was simple: she wants to grow older naturally and stay true to herself.

Eilish said she used to think she would stay the same forever, especially when she was younger.

"I never thought I would not be a teenager," she said. "I remember when I was 17, I was like, 'Okay, I am the person I'll be forever right now.' And that's not how it works, obviously." Now, the "Bad Guy" singer says she feels excited about aging instead of fearing it.

According to People, she spoke openly about accepting how her body and face will change over time, and she does not want to alter them.

"I am so excited to age, and I'm so excited for my face to age and my body to age and not change it," she said. "I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face and not be some botched version of whatever the f— is going on out there right now."

Billie Eilish: “I am so excited to age, and I’m so excited for my face to age and my body to age and not change it. I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face and not be some botched version of whatever the fuck is going on out there right now.” pic.twitter.com/9azJXd8guP — Eser (@WrittenByES) May 5, 2026

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Billie Eilish Says She Will Age Naturally

Her comments stand out in a world where many celebrities choose cosmetic procedures, but Eilish made it clear she respects personal choice.

In a past interview, she said it is "completely fine to get work done" if it makes someone happy, but she disagrees with people pretending they did not have help while setting unrealistic beauty standards, Billboard reported.

Beyond beauty and aging, Eilish also spoke about staying authentic in how she communicates with others. She shared a personal story about trying public relations training when she was 14, which she said did not go well.

"I sobbed through it," she recalled, adding that she left after just one short session and never followed the rules after that.

The singer's honesty comes as she prepares for the release of her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" concert film, which she co-directed with filmmaker James Cameron.