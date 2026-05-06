Dead Kennedys’ Jello Biafra Shows Major Recovery Following March Stroke

Jello Biafra, co-founder of Dead Kennedys, is showing major progress after suffering a serious stroke earlier this year, according to a recent update shared with fans.

A statement posted over the weekend said Biafra "is progressing nicely," with encouraging signs in both speech and thinking ability, RollingStone reported.

"His speech has mostly come back in full, and cognitively, it's like the stroke never happened," the message read. While the left side of his body is still weak, it has improved greatly since the medical emergency.

The punk icon was rushed to the hospital in early March after experiencing a hemorrhagic stroke. The condition caused the entire left side of his body to go numb. Biafra later explained that the stroke was linked to high blood pressure and happened as he was trying to get out of bed.

He recalled the moment clearly, saying his left leg suddenly collapsed and he could not stop his fall because his arm was not working.

Jello Biafra, former frontman of punk legends the Dead Kennedys, has recovered most of his speech and cognition after suffering a stroke earlier this year.https://t.co/cscYAFVdQQ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 5, 2026

Jello Biafra Nears Home Return

Biafra assured supporters he was in stable condition but faced a long period of rehabilitation. Now, the latest update shows how far he has come in just a few weeks. The note added that he is "so much more self-sufficient than he was" and may be able to return home within the week.

According to Yahoo, the message, written by Anne-Marie Anderson from his label Alternative Tentacles, also thanked fans for their support. "Thank you again for the outpouring of support. It has meant the world to him," it said.

Biafra is widely known for helping shape the punk scene in the late 1970s and 1980s. He led Dead Kennedys from 1978 until the band split in 1986. Although the group reunited years later, Biafra has not performed with them since.

In recent years, he has continued to release music. His last full-length album, Tea Party Revenge Porn, came out in 2020. He also dropped several singles in 2024, including a cover of "Punch," and appeared on other artists' work.