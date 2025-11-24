Donald Glover's Secret Stroke Scare Revealed: Shocking Festival Confession Stuns Fans

Donald Glover is speaking out publicly for the first time about the medical emergency that abruptly shut down major swathes of his New World Tour, stating that he suffered a stroke while on the road and later learned he had another heart condition requiring multiple surgeries.

RadarOnline first reported the announcement during his set at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival on Nov. 22.

Glover informed his fans that the scare started during a performance in Louisiana. "I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway," Glover said.

As he kept touring, his symptoms only got worse. The actor remembered, "I couldn't really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, 'You had a troke.'" Per TMZ.

The 42-year-old multihyphenate also took to lightening the mood and making jokes, joining with the crowd. He joked that he felt like he was copying Jamie Foxx, saying he believed he was "letting everybody down" by falling ill mid-tour.

AOL also emphasized how Glover revealed doctors found he had another heart condition while he was in the hospital. Glover said, "They found a hole in my heart ... so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery."

Reflecting on the ordeal, he shared a broader message about the importance of appreciating life. "They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one," Glover said. "You should be living your life how you want. If we have to do this again, it can only get better."

He grew emotional as he thanked fans and acknowledged the impact of his career. Glover told the audience, "You've got one life, guys and I gotta be honest. The life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing... as my wife says, which I love, she says, if this life is a flavor, soon as I'm done give me another scoop."

Glover had earlier called off the remaining North American dates for his 2024 tour, citing the need to focus on his physical health, an announcement quite befitting his recent disclosure.

Despite these challenges, Glover signaled optimism about returning to the stage once fully recovered, emphasizing renewal and gratitude as he continues to heal.