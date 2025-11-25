Donald Glover Reveals Secret Stroke That Forced Him to Cancel Tour: 'You Got One Life'

Donald Glover shocked fans after revealing that he secretly suffered a stroke last year, a medical crisis that forced him to cancel his Childish Gambino New World Tour.

The Grammy-winning artist shared the news while performing at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles, explaining why he suddenly halted his long-awaited shows in 2024.

Glover told the crowd that the medical scare began during a tour stop in Louisiana, where he performed despite "really bad pain" in his head.

He said he tried to push through, but his vision became blurry. When he reached Houston, he went to the hospital, and doctors quickly delivered the news: he had suffered a stroke.

The moment left him stunned. He admitted that his first worry was letting fans down, especially those in places he had long promised to visit.

According to PageSix, he also joked that he felt like he was "copying Jamie Foxx," who suffered a similar medical emergency in 2023.

Doctors later discovered a hole in his heart, and Glover told fans he had to undergo two surgeries. He said the experience changed how he thinks about his life and career.

"They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one," he told the crowd.

He thanked fans for supporting him and said the life he has lived with them has been "a blessing."

Donald Glover says the reason why he canceled his 2024 tour was because he had a stroke, and doctors in Houston found a hole in his heart “If this life isn’t the perfect one; it’s the prototype,” Gambino said while performing. #campfloggnaw #childishgambino pic.twitter.com/Ft9tMp6mmx — Michael Blackshire (@Blackshireflick) November 23, 2025

Donald Glover Urges Fans to Value Life

Glover first postponed his tour in September 2024, telling fans he needed to focus on his health. At the time, he did not share details and encouraged supporters to hold onto their tickets.

A month later, he cancelled all remaining dates, explaining only that he needed more tests and time to heal.

The New World Tour had started in August 2024 and was meant to be a farewell to the Childish Gambino name.

Glover had already spoken about moving on from the persona, saying it no longer felt meaningful to him.

The cancellation left many fans confused, but his new revelation gives clarity to what he was privately battling.

During his Camp Flog Gnaw performance, Glover sat on the stage as he spoke, choosing a calm moment to open up about the health crisis he kept hidden, BBC reported. He encouraged the crowd to appreciate life and not take any moment for granted.

"You got one life, guys," he said, reminding fans that his journey continues even after such a serious medical scare.