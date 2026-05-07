Foolio’s Murder Suspect Clambering Through Ceiling in Desperate Jailbreak During Interrogation Caught on Cam

New courtroom footage shown Tuesday in the murder trial over the 2024 death of rapper Julio "Foolio" Robinson depicts one defendant pacing and attempting to climb through the ceiling of an interrogation room, prosecutors said.

According to HotNewHipHop, the video introduced by the state shows 20‑year‑old Sean Gathright inside a Jacksonville police interview room.

The footage was taken during his detention, it shows a blanket on a table and Gathright walking and pacing before climbing onto the table and reaching toward the ceiling tiles in an apparent effort to escape, prosecutors told jurors. Defense attorneys objected to parts of the evidence as prejudicial, a court filing shows.

READ MORE: Foolio Murder Suspect Describes Family 'Depression' and 'Heart Attack' Linked to Rapper's Songs

Gathright is one of four men charged in the June 23, 2024, fatal shooting of Foolio, known offstage as Julio Robinson. Also on trial are Isaiah Chance, 23; Rashad Murphy, 32; and Davion Murphy, 29. All four face first‑degree murder and conspiracy charges, according to News 4 Jax and court records. If convicted, they could face decades in prison.

The killing occurred outside a Jacksonville hotel where the artist was reportedly celebrating his birthday.

In a separate proceeding, Alicia Andrews was previously convicted of manslaughter in connection with the case; she is awaiting sentencing as she pursues an appeal.

Prosecutors have been presenting a range of evidence during the second week of the trial, including audio and video recordings and testimony intended to tie the defendants to a planned ambush.

During recent testimony, the defense attorney's argument and witness accounts have included claims that one defendant's grandmother suffered a heart attack after hearing diss tracks directed at her grandson. In another courtroom moment earlier in the trial, observers noted one defendant smiling, an image the prosecution highlighted while arguing witness credibility.

Defense teams have sought to challenge the state's timeline and the weight of the physical and digital evidence. Judicial proceedings have been marked by frequent evidentiary disputes and sidebar conferences as attorneys on both sides develop their case for jurors.

No verdict date has been set. The trial is expected to continue in the coming days as both sides present additional witnesses and exhibits.

READ MORE: Rapper Julio Foolio Shot, Killed in Tampa Ambush 2 Days After Turning 26: Report