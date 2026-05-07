Jennifer Lopez Drops Price on Lavish Home Once Shared with Ben Affleck Amid Divorce Drama

Jennifer Lopez has made a third attempt to sell the Beverly Hills mansion she once shared with ex-husband Ben Affleck, cutting the listing price from $68 million to $49.995 million, according to multiple reports on May 6. The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property, located in Wallingford Estates, was originally purchased by the couple in 2023 for $60.85 million.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Lopez is now the sole owner after Affleck transferred his share of the property to her following his departure from the home in June 2024 and their finalized divorce months later in August. This transfer means that any sale proceeds will go entirely to Lopez.

Fans offered mixed reactions to the price reduction. One fan noted, "50 million is still a ton of money and whatever she sells it for at least it will be hers." Another suggested, "Come down another 30 million and they might actually find a buyer." A third comment stating, "Truth is nobody needs a 50 million dollar house. That's a lot to carry around."

Read more: Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Confirms She's Still at the $68M Bel-Air Mansion Ben Affleck Wants to Sell

Another fan remarked on Affleck's decision to give up his stake, "Imagine wanting to be out of a relationship so bad that you say keep the house!" However, many supported Lopez, with one writing, "J.Lo is amazing. The house is beautiful. She's better off without Ben. All good for her."

In April, the former couple quietly amended their property settlement to allow modifications to the estate terms. Under the updated agreement, Lopez will be responsible for all costs related to any future sale of the property, including broker commissions, taxes, and closing costs.

Affleck recently sold his AI startup InterPositive to Netflix for $600 million in March, making the loss on the shared property comparatively insignificant.

Per Yahoo! Entertainment, the couple invested millions into renovating the 38,000-square-foot mansion and shared it with their children from previous marriages—Affleck has three children with Jennifer Garner, and Lopez has twins with Marc Anthony.

Whether the latest price cut will finally lead to a sale and close this chapter remains to be seen.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Confirms She's Still at the $68M Bel-Air Mansion Ben Affleck Wants to Sell