Megan Thee Stallion Goes Wild After Klay Thompson Split— Shock Club Video Divides Fans

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have ended their relationship, a surprise to many fans who saw the couple as heading toward marriage. Megan, the rapper, took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the breakup, accusing Thompson of cheating, wanting an open relationship, and exhibiting mood swings that affected her negatively.

Since the announcement, Megan revealed she would be leaving her role at Moulin Rouge earlier than planned, indicating the emotional toll the split has taken on her.

Despite this, she appears to be continuing to live life fully. As reported by HotNewHipHop, a recent video shared by Live Bitez shows Megan at a club having a lively time, where she takes a shot from between a woman's breasts. This incident gained the interest of many people, generating diverse opinions on the internet.

The fans reacted swiftly upon seeing the video, knowing that the negative reaction would come mainly from men. One commenter observed, "The way the comments about to tear into a grown woman doing grown woman stuff is wild." Another added, "Love Meg down... just want her to heal in a different place. We've all been there, no matter what side of the fence."

Read more: Megan Thee Stallion Ends Broadway Stint Early Following Medical Concerns

Observers speculate that this breakup might inspire new music from Megan Thee Stallion. There have been no albums from her since MEGAN (2024). Considering the number of things that have happened in her life lately, people hope to see a new album by her soon.

There have been many changes in the world of rap in the past year (2026), and releasing a new album can definitely impact the music industry.

Meanwhile, People reported that Lexie Brown, the Seattle Storm guard, publicly addressed and denied rumors suggesting she had any involvement with NBA star Klay Thompson following his breakup with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. In an Instagram Stories post on April 26, Brown emphasized that the claims were false and stated her focus is fully on the upcoming WNBA season.

The breakup drew public attention after Megan Thee Stallion accused Thompson of cheating in an Instagram post on April 25. She explained that trust, fidelity, and respect are essential in her relationships and that Thompson's alleged inability to remain monogamous, combined with his bad mood swings during basketball season, led her to end the relationship.

Megan and Thompson had first gone public with their relationship last summer, appearing at high-profile events together and sharing affectionate moments on social media, including hints at moving in together.

Despite their visible closeness, Megan ultimately decided to prioritize her own well-being and move on after trust issues emerged, highlighting the personal impact behind the widely discussed breakup.