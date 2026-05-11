Britney Spears Skips Family Reunion as Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates Daughter’s Graduation

A rare Spears family gathering took place at 17-year-old Maddie Aldridge's high school graduation, but one of the most famous members of the family was missing.

Britney Spears did not attend the celebration, while several close relatives came together to mark the milestone.

Photos from the event showed a strong family turnout. Maddie's mother, Jamie Lynn Spears, was seen celebrating her daughter's big day with emotional moments, including tears of joy during the ceremony. She wore a black mini dress with white sleeves and spent much of the event by her daughter's side, PageSix reported.

Also present were family members from across the Spears household. Britney's parents, Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears, attended the graduation in formal outfits.

Britney's father arrived in a gray suit, while Lynne wore a light cream dress and blazer. Britney's eldest son, Sean Preston, 20, also attended the event and was seen holding a photo of his cousin during the ceremony, showing support for the family celebration.

Britney Spears a no-show at rare family reunion as son, sister, mom and amputee dad attend graduation https://t.co/JitfBZ4L0d — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) May 9, 2026

Britney Spears Misses Niece's Graduation

The gathering stood out as a rare moment of unity for the Spears family, who have had a complicated history in recent years.

Despite the reunion atmosphere, Britney's absence was noticeable. No public statement was made by her team regarding why she did not attend.

According to Yahoo, the graduation also comes during a challenging period for Britney. She recently entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge in a DUI case, which followed her March arrest.

As part of the agreement, she must complete alcohol education classes and serve probation. Her legal team said she has taken responsibility and is focused on making positive changes.

In addition to her legal situation, Britney has been working on her personal well-being. She voluntarily spent time in a treatment program earlier this year and has since completed it.

A source close to her said she is "doing really well" and focusing on her mental health and stability.

Reports suggest her bond with her mother, Lynne, is still fragile, while her relationship with her sister Jamie Lynn is slowly improving. Her connection with her brother Bryan Spears is said to remain steady and supportive.