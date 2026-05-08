Donny Osmond’s Heartfelt Act of Defiance Against Dad’s Wishes Just to Marry Teenage Sweetheart Revealed

Donny Osmond and his wife Debbie are celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary on Friday, May 8, marking nearly five decades of marriage since their wedding in 1978.

Radar Online reported that the couple's love story began in their teenage years when Debbie was a high school cheerleader dating Donny's brother, Jay.

According to an insider, Donny first noticed Debbie at an Elton John concert and knew she was the one he wanted to marry. Despite Debbie initially hanging up on Donny's first call asking her out — after she and Jay briefly dated — she eventually gave him a chance a few years later.

Donny which is now 68, was only 20 years old when he married Debbie, who was 19. Their union took place in the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, honoring their Mormon faith. A close friend revealed that Donny has remained faithful to Debbie throughout their marriage, stating he has never been intimate with anyone else.

READ MORE: Donny Osmond Pays Emotional Tribute to Brother Alan Osmond After His Death at 76

According to AOL, Donny's father George Osmond, initially disapproved of the marriage, concerned it might hinder his son's budding career as a solo pop artist in the early 1970s. Nonetheless, Donny and Debbie went ahead with their plans and tied the knot.

Together, they have five sons Don, Jeremy, Brandon, Chris, and Josh. Now adults, their children have started families of their own. Donny recently confirmed on Facebook that they have 16 grandchildren and counting.

In a tribute last year celebrating 47 years of marriage, Donny described marrying Debbie as "the best decision" of his life. He affectionately referred to her as his "traveling partner," "teenage crush," "beautiful bride," and "cutest grandma ever," sharing throwback photos from their wedding.

Their enduring relationship stands as a testament to their commitment through nearly half a century together.

In separate news, a report that Rolling Stone provided said that Donny Osmond paid tribute to his older brother Alan, who died Monday at age 76 in Salt Lake City.

Alan, the eldest member of the famous Osmonds family band, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1987. Donny described him as his "protector" and praised his sacrifices and guidance throughout their lives.

Their brother Merrill also shared memories of Alan's strength and humor despite his struggles. The Osmonds rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s, with hits like "One Bad Apple." Alan's death follows the passing of their brother Wayne in January 2025.

READ MORE: The Osmond Brothers' Wayne Osmond Passes Away at 73