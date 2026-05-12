Carrie Underwood’s On-Air Attitude Sparks Backlash Ahead of ‘American Idol’ Finale

Carrie Underwood is under scrutiny following a series of awkward on-air moments during the current season of "American Idol," sparking online backlash and fueling speculation about her future on the show.

Per Atlanta Black Star, viewers noted what they perceived as visible tension between Underwood and guest judge Nikki Glaser during the April 27 Taylor Swift-themed episode. Fans took to social media claiming Underwood appeared irritated and uncomfortable throughout the broadcast, accusing her of giving Glaser the cold shoulder. Some also pointed to a similar frosty dynamic with former "Idol" judge Jennifer Hudson during the April 20 episode.

Despite Underwood tweeting positive remarks about Glaser's guest appearance, many fans expressed disbelief. Comments ranged from, "Carrie was clearly unhappy," to accusations that she looked mad about something the whole show, which some called unprofessional.

Underwood's supporters suggested she was having an off day, while detractors contended her attitude and personality have shifted negatively over time. One commenter remarked, "She wants to be the only female," referencing the interactions with Hudson.

According to a report obtained by Daily Mail, the singer addressed the controversy during an April 28 interview on SiriusXM's "Highway Mornings with Cody Alan," praising Glaser's performance as a guest judge and denying any feud.

"It's not an easy thing to come sit behind that desk and try to think of constructive things to say," Underwood said. "I feel like she did everything wonderfully. But no, there's no beef. I have no beef."

Glaser has not publicly responded to the comments or Underwood's defense.

Underwood has also faced criticism for her judging style following her harsh critiques of Jamal Roberts, season 23's winner and the first Black male champion in over two decades.

Critics accused her of unfair treatment, particularly after she remained seated while fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie gave Roberts standing ovations. The controversy intensified when Underwood revealed she owns a pet goat named Jamal, which some fans interpreted as provocative.

Reflecting on her experience with online criticism, Underwood noted how social media has changed since her own early days on "American Idol." She acknowledged that contestants can benefit from feedback despite the sometimes harsh nature of online commentary.

As criticism grows louder, some fans are calling for producers to consider ending Underwood's role as a judge. Underwood has yet to announce whether she will return for another season.