Cody Simpson Delays Album, Cancels Performances Due to Vocal Cord Damage

Cody Simpson has postponed upcoming performances and delayed work on his new album after suffering a serious vocal cord injury that left him temporarily unable to sing.

The 29-year-old singer shared the health update with fans on Instagram on May 11, explaining that doctors discovered "a serious hemorrhage on one of my vocal cords" more than a month ago.

According to JustJared, Simpson said the injury happened after he continued recording music while unknowingly dealing with a sinus infection.

"It occurred due to my overzealousness in the studio singing through a sinus infection I didn't know I had," Simpson wrote. "Assumed it was just fatigue and kept showing up to the studio until one day I could no longer sing."

The injury has already forced the Australian star to cancel television and radio appearances connected to his latest single, "Baby Blue," which marked his return to music earlier this year. Simpson also confirmed that the condition has slowed progress on his upcoming album and future singles.

Two months after releasing his comeback single “Baby Blue,” Cody Simpson shared he is currently suffering from a vocal cord hemorrhage, affecting his ability to sing. https://t.co/7Pphf9K7fv pic.twitter.com/Zc4H5J5kDn — E! News (@enews) May 12, 2026

Cody Simpson's Vocal Cord Injury Delays Album

Doctors have now ordered him to remain silent for another two weeks in hopes of preventing surgery, which could require a much longer recovery period. Despite the setback, Simpson said he is still finding ways to stay creative while protecting his voice.

"I'm back in the studio now writing strictly as a lyricist on mute with my collaborators," he shared. He explained that he is using his guitar to shape vocal melodies until he can sing again.

The singer admitted the experience has been emotionally difficult at times, saying he has felt "extremely up and down" while adjusting to the sudden pause in his music comeback, People reported.

Still, Simpson said he is trying to see the situation in a more positive way and focus on long-term recovery. "Where there's a will, there's a way," he added.

Simpson recently returned to the music industry after stepping away for several years to pursue competitive swimming, a lifelong goal he had spoken openly about in past interviews.

In March 2026, he released the singles "Baby Blue" and "When It Comes to Loving You," signaling a fresh chapter in his music career.

The singer had been actively promoting the new songs and preparing more material before the vocal injury interrupted those plans. His most recent full-length album was released in 2022.