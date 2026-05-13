BBE AJ Could Face Jail Time Over Wild Boosie Bash Performance & Flirting With Sexyy Red

Rapper BBE AJ could soon face stricter legal consequences after prosecutors moved to revoke or significantly increase his bond, alleging that he repeatedly violated the conditions of his release while awaiting trial on serious firearm charges.

The Louisiana rapper, whose legal name is Austin Jackson, was arrested on April 1 in connection with a March 22 shooting incident that authorities say involved him firing multiple rounds at a vehicle during a confrontation.

According to court records cited by AllHipHop, BBE AJ was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons after investigators alleged he discharged 15 shots during the incident. As soon as he was arrested, he was put out on a $40,000 bond with several very tight conditions placed upon him so that his actions could be monitored and he would have to follow the orders of the court.

The most important condition of his bond is electronic monitoring using a mobile tracking software program called Shadow Track. This involves the defendant checking in frequently, verifying his location, and being accessible at any time.

BBE AJ Allegedly Violated Bond Conditions

The prosecutors claim that BBE AJ has been breaking these rules repeatedly this month. According to them, he missed the mandatory check-in visits on May 5, May 9, and May 10, and as a result, the authorities were not able to track down his location on these dates.

In addition to the alleged monitoring violations, prosecutors submitted social media posts and online videos that appear to show the rapper attending and performing at public events despite limitations tied to his release conditions.

Reports from WBRZ state that BBE AJ was spotted dancing on stage during a Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 6. He was also reportedly featured in promotional material connected to Boosie Bash at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette on May 9.

Further social media activity allegedly showed the rapper posting about a concert appearance in New York on May 11. Another circulating video appeared to show him dancing alongside rapper Sexyy Red, adding to prosecutors' concerns about his movements while under supervision.

Although the terms of BBE AJ's bond reportedly did not specifically ban out-of-state travel, prosecutors contend that his behavior reflects a disregard for the court's authority.

The state is now requesting either full revocation of his bond or stricter conditions, including enhanced GPS monitoring and a mandatory curfew. A hearing is expected soon to determine whether the rapper will remain free pending trial.