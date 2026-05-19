Drake Samples Lykke Li Again on New Album ‘Iceman,’ Nearly 20 Years After First Collab

Drake is revisiting one of his early musical inspirations on his new album Iceman, once again sampling Swedish artist Lykke Li nearly two decades after their first connection in music.

The new album, released on May 15, features an interpolation of Lykke Li's 2011 hit "I Follow Rivers" on the track "Janice STFU." The song carries a sharp, emotional tone as Drake reflects on criticism, rumors, and online pressure, blending his rap style with Lykke Li's well-known melodic sound.

This is not the first time the two artists have crossed paths creatively. Back in 2008, Drake used Lykke Li's track "Little Bit" on his breakout mixtape "So Far Gone," a project that helped launch him into global fame. That early collaboration marked one of the first major moments where Lykke Li's music reached a wider international hip-hop audience.

Speaking about the new use of her song, Lykke Li said she was surprised but impressed by how the track was reimagined.

"I think it's potent. It has that raw, revenge, hip-hop energy," she said, describing the Iceman version of her music, Billboard reported. She also shared that she initially thought the message about Drake wanting to use "I Follow Rivers" was a joke.

Lykke Li Reflects on Drake Interpolating ‘I Follow Rivers’ on ‘Iceman’: ‘I Was Missing Him’https://t.co/Q3Bml2uESv — billboard (@billboard) May 18, 2026

Lykke Li Reflects on Viral Life of 'I Follow Rivers'

The information came through co-writer Rick Nowels before she later received confirmation by email. Despite the surprise, she said she felt honored that the song continues to live on in different forms.

According to RollingStone, Lykke Li also reflected on the long life of her breakout hit, which originally appeared on her 2011 album Wounded Rhymes. Over the years, the song has been remixed, covered, and widely shared online, becoming one of her most recognizable global tracks.

"I mean, it is the most mysterious, incredible gift of my career because it's had so many lives and different iterations," she said. She added that some songs seem to take on a life of their own, moving beyond the artist's control.

The singer even shared a personal moment, saying her young son recently sang a line from the song after hearing it from someone else, showing how far its reach has extended. Interestingly, Lykke Li admitted she had been listening to Drake's older music recently.

"I've been really craving Drake and have actually been listening to 'Marvins Room' lately," she said, calling his earlier era "special" and memorable.