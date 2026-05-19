Soulja Boy Sparks Debate After Taking Credit for Triple-Release Format Ahead of Drake

Soulja Boy has set off a fresh debate in hip-hop after claiming he was the first rapper to release three projects at the same time, shortly after Drake's massive triple-album rollout grabbed global attention.

Drake recently dropped Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour in a surprise release that flooded streaming platforms with 43 new tracks, Complex reported.

The projects were split into different sounds, with Iceman focused on rap-heavy records, Habibti leaning into R&B, and Maid of Honour built around more dance-style production. The rollout quickly became one of the biggest music moments of the year. But as fans debated Drake's strategy, Soulja Boy jumped on X to remind everyone of his own past moves.

"I was the first rapper to drop three projects in the same day. Btw," he posted, referencing a Rap Radar article from 2009 that highlighted his plan to release three mixtapes on Halloween that year.

Soulja Boy Claims He Was the First Rapper to Drop 3 Projects on the Same Day, Not Drake https://t.co/Fn71pAxmjo — billboard hip-hop/r&b (@billboardhiphop) May 19, 2026

Soulja Boy Says He Changed Release Strategy in Rap

His comment immediately sparked reactions online, with some fans questioning the accuracy of the claim and others joking about how far back the memory goes in hip-hop history.

According to Billboard, the discussion grew even more heated as users pointed out that Gucci Mane had actually released a set of three mixtapes even earlier, during his "Cold War" series tied to 1017 Day. Still, Soulja Boy's post reignited a familiar conversation about influence, originality, and how artists shape release culture in the streaming era.

Soulja Boy has long positioned himself as an early innovator in digital-era rap, especially when it comes to viral marketing and internet-first music strategies. He has often argued that many modern trends in hip-hop—such as online promotion and rapid-fire releases—trace back to his early career moves in the late 2000s.

His relationship with Drake also stretches back years. The two previously collaborated on "We Made It" in 2014, though Soulja Boy has also publicly criticized Drake in the past, including over perceived similarities in music style and inspiration.