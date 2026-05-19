6ix9ine Declares ‘God Is Real’ After Prison Release, Says He Was Chosen To Save People

Rapper 6ix9ine has publicly thanked God for his life, riches and fame and spoke about his renewed faith and spiritual mission in a new interview with VladTV.

According to AllHipHop, the controversial hip-hop figure attributed his material success—including his mansion, luxury cars, and personal safety—to God's protection. "Look at the chain you got on your neck. Look at the million-dollar car I got behind me. Look at this beautiful house that I got... And who could do that? God. Literally," 6ix9ine said.

Despite facing significant challenges over the years—ranging from legal battles and prison time to violent attacks—6ix9ine emphasized that his continued survival is a sign of God's control. He questioned why he remains alive while other rappers have lost their lives, stating, "God is real, bro... God is literally in control."

He also warned of an impending return of Jesus Christ, saying, "God is coming soon, and he needs to save his church." The rapper expressed a sense of purpose in helping others avoid worldly pitfalls. "I feel like I need to save a lot of people who are indulging like me in worldly activities," he explained.

6ix9ine referenced biblical stories to illustrate how God uses imperfect people for greater purposes. These examples include Peter, who was described as a thief in the Bible and a tax collector who was criticized by religious people because he associated with sinners, stating that when these people are saved, the angels rejoice in heaven.

The spiritual enlightenment comes after his release from jail for three months this year following his violation of the conditions of his supervised release. He voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities in January 2026 and was released in April of the same year. Since then, he has openly converted to Christianity.

In separate news, Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine sparked backlash after making controversial comments during a gender reveal livestream, saying he would push his girlfriend, Aliday Alter, to consider abortion if their unborn child were a girl because he wanted a son. The remarks, shared on TMZ, drew widespread outrage online, with many criticizing his views on gender and reproductive rights.

Despite the controversy, the couple later learned they are expecting a boy, which eased tensions at the event. Alter had recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and the moment added further attention to the situation.

The incident also reignited scrutiny of 6ix9ine's past legal troubles and criminal history, fueling broader public criticism of his behavior and comments.