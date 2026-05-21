MGK’s Feud With Yungblud Continues With New Online Exchange and Song Lyrics

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and Yungblud are once again at odds after a fresh online exchange and new song lyrics reignited tension between the two musicians.

The dispute spilled onto social media this week, pulling fans back into a feud that had previously cooled down.

It started when Yungblud, 28, posted an Instagram video on May 19 discussing how rising ticket prices are making live music harder for fans to afford. He said artists are struggling with sales and the industry is becoming less accessible for everyday listeners.

Shortly after, MGK, 36, responded in a now-deleted comment that quickly spread online through screenshots.

According to People, he accused Yungblud of canceling a tour because he "couldn't sell tickets," and criticized his public statements about mental health and touring struggles.

"Blamed it on mental health then got parazzi'd at Nobu the next day Pinocchio," MGK reportedly wrote. "And your actual tour tickets are still the same price as every other artist."

He continued with harsher words, calling Yungblud a "silver spooned preachy wanker," according to the same screenshot shared by fans. The comments sparked immediate backlash online and reignited debate over their strained relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly tells Yungblud to “shut the fuck up” and calls him a “silver spooned preachy wanker” https://t.co/jfbEyaU2SY pic.twitter.com/KI2yF3XhSn — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) May 20, 2026

Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud Clash Again

Yungblud's team later responded in a statement to TMZ, saying the British singer has not directly engaged in the drama because he is focused on his sold-out North American tour and finishing his upcoming album. His representative added that he wishes MGK well but has no time to respond further.

The renewed tension also connects to MGK's new single "Fix Ur Face," where fans believe he references Yungblud in the lyrics.

One line, "Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars / Leaving private schools, tryna be outlaws," led listeners to point out Yungblud's private school background in the UK and his early acting role on a Disney-linked show, Yahoo reported.

Neither artist has confirmed the song is aimed at the other, but MGK later posted online saying a particular lyric was being misunderstood by fans.

The two musicians were once collaborators, working together on MGK's 2019 track "I Think I'm Okay" and Yungblud's 2020 song "Acting Like That."

At the time, MGK had praised Yungblud in interviews, calling himself a fan of his energy and style.

However, tensions reportedly grew after comments made on "The Osbournes" podcast in 2024, where discussions involving Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne sparked criticism of MGK and comparisons between the two artists.