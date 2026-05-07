MGK Recalls Failed Corey Taylor Collaboration That Sparked Their Public Feud

MGK is opening up once again about his public feud with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, explaining that it all started with a failed music collaboration that later turned into a very public back-and-forth.

The rapper-turned-rock artist shared new details during an appearance on the "Garza" Podcast on May 5.

According to MGK, the conflict began when he invited Taylor to appear on his 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall, a project that marked his shift from rap to pop-punk.

According to Billboard, he said he reached out as a fan and wanted Taylor to be featured on the song "Can't Look Back," included in the album's deluxe edition.

"I said, 'I think it would be really cool to see you do this type of verse on this song,' as a fan," MGK explained during the interview.

However, Taylor decided to step away from the collaboration, which MGK said he respected at the time. Things changed after the album became successful. MGK said he later saw Taylor publicly criticizing him and artists who switch genres. That moment, he said, felt personal.

"To see somebody that I looked up to shitting on me... it's a punch in the face," he said. "What are you gonna do? You punch back."

MGK Revisits Feud With Slipknot's Corey Taylor: 'I Got Punched in the Face, I Punched Back' Details: https://t.co/rTcj2l5k9L pic.twitter.com/K5DDD3qEyn — Complex (@Complex) May 6, 2026

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MGK Revisits Heated Corey Taylor Clash

MGK also compared the situation to a physical fight to explain his reaction. "What do you do if someone punches you in the face?" he asked. "I got punched in the face and I punched back."

The feud became public in 2021 after Taylor made comments about musicians changing genres, which many believed were aimed at MGK.

MGK later responded on stage at a festival, making sharp remarks about Taylor. The exchange quickly turned into one of rock music's most talked-about conflicts.

Despite the tension, MGK said he still respects Taylor's band. "Am I a fan of Slipknot? 100%," he said, though he added that he did not appreciate how things unfolded, Complex reported.

He also shared that before the fallout, he had a good friendship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, which was affected during the dispute but has since been repaired.

However, he and Taylor have not spoken directly to resolve their differences.