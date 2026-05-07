Michael Jackson’s Thriller Returns to Top 10 After Huge Success of Biopic

Michael Jackson's legendary album Thriller is back in the spotlight, re-entering the Billboard Top 10 after a massive surge in streaming numbers following the release of the new biopic "Michael."

The renewed interest shows just how powerful Jackson's music still is decades after its original release.

According to Billboard, Jackson's solo catalog reached a career-high 137.5 million on-demand streams in the United States during the week of April 24–30.

That figure marks a 146 percent increase from his previous record. His songs were also played 55.9 million times in the same week, beating his earlier peak set during the Halloween season in 2019, Billboard reported.

The boost did not stop with his solo work. Music from the Jackson 5 and The Jacksons also saw a strong rise, reaching 10.1 million streams in the same week, a 135 percent jump compared to the week before.

Michael Jackson Shatters His Best Streaming Week Total After Biopic Release, as Catalog Floods Chartshttps://t.co/oytpfUJT4B — billboard (@billboard) May 6, 2026

Michael Jackson Albums Climb Charts

Their song plays also climbed to 4.9 million, showing a wide return of interest in Jackson's entire music legacy. Because of this surge, Thriller now sits at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart.

According to Rolling Stone, other Jackson projects also made moves, with Number Ones landing at No. 13, the Michael soundtrack at No. 37, and The Essential Michael Jackson at No. 158. On the Hot 100 singles chart, "Billie Jean" also returned, coming in at No. 38.

The streaming spike follows the strong performance of the biopic "Michael," which has driven fans old and new back to Jackson's music.

The film has also faced criticism and controversy, but it has still become a box office hit and a major talking point in pop culture.

Industry reports say Jackson's estate sees the success as a major win after a difficult production process. The film reportedly went through delays and reshoots, which pushed its release back by nearly a year.

The momentum around Jackson's music shows no signs of slowing. The biopic ends with the phrase "The Story Continues," suggesting a possible follow-up film.