Cardi B Responds to Doubts Over $70M Tour Haul, Says Promoters Are Competing for Next Deal

Cardi B is pushing back against doubts about her earnings from her recent tour, saying the numbers are real and even bigger opportunities are now on the table for her next move.

During a recent X Spaces session, the rapper addressed online questions about her finances and the success of her "Little Miss Drama Tour," which reportedly grossed more than $70 million across 35 shows in North America. Cardi B made it clear she is not concerned about criticism over her income.

"I want to make this very clear: even if I didn't go on tour, I don't be hurting for money at all," she said, responding to comments questioning her wealth and touring success.

According to Billboard, she also defended the tour's reported earnings, insisting the $70 million figure is accurate.

"My tour didn't 'supposedly' gross $70 million. It actually did gross $70 million," she said. Cardi added that some fans misunderstand how tour finances work, pointing out that gross revenue is not the same as take-home profit.

Cardi B Addresses Skepticism Over $70 Million Tour Haul, Says Promoters Are 'Fighting' Over New Deal Details: https://t.co/O4a9a2Voz6 pic.twitter.com/GecduoEo4K — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 21, 2026

Cardi B Talks New Tour Plans and Big Business Offers

According to her breakdown, Live Nation provided a $20 million advance, while additional costs were split across management, production, and her own investments. She said the total production expenses eventually reached around $35 million, with extra spending needed for repairs and venue-related fees.

Cardi also addressed how she makes extra income while touring, including brand deals and paid appearances. She said she has no issue accepting short "walk-in" club appearances if the money is right, explaining that she supports a large family and sees those offers as practical business decisions, Complex reported.

"If you're going to say no to a bag, that's on you. But I'm not going to say no to a bag," she said during the session, emphasizing her approach to business opportunities.

Beyond defending her past tour, Cardi revealed she is already thinking about her next one. She said she would like to return to touring around September or October, but only if the deal makes sense.

"A lot of people been asking about another leg for a tour... I do want to go on tour real soon," she said. However, she noted that different promoters are now competing for her, which has made her more selective.

"When you sell tickets, you got options. You actually have people fighting for you," she added.

Cardi said she plans to make a decision within weeks after reviewing offers with her lawyer, suggesting that a new tour announcement could come soon depending on negotiations.