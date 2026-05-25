Miley Cyrus’ Awkward Red Carpet Moment with Fiancé Maxx Morand Sparks Tension Rumors

Miley Cyrus reached yet another pinnacle of her career as she got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. Unfortunately, the celebration turned out to be quite tumultuous, as Miley faced tension within her family along with some uncomfortable moments involving her fiancé, Maxx Morand.

ABC7 reported that the 33-year-old artist who sang "Wrecking Ball" and "Party in the U.S.A." looked dazzling at the Hollywood premiere surrounded by her mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister, Brandi Cyrus. Other VIPs attending the event include Donatella Versace and Anya Taylor-Joy.

While there were many VIPs, two prominent people from Miley's family were missing from the celebrations: Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her sister, Noah Cyrus. Both skipped the ceremony, reigniting speculation about ongoing family conflicts.

A internet inteira reparou que Miley agradeceu várias pessoas… menos Billy Ray Cyrus.



O climão familiar voltou a virar assunto.https://t.co/Z9R4fhds2Z pic.twitter.com/XtWpFKgtwY — Depósito Pop 👨‍🎤 (@depositopop) May 23, 2026

During the event, an awkward exchange between Miley and her fiancé caught the attention of fans and social media users. Morand arrived in casual attire—a red graphic T-shirt, black pants, and sunglasses—and offered a kiss on Miley's cheek for photographers. Miley then asked him to step back, even gently pushing him away to ensure solo photos.

Read more: Miley Cyrus Shares Thoughts on Potential Super Bowl Performance in New Interview

According to Atlanta Black Star coverage, social media critics commented on Morand's appearance and speculated that Miley wanted to keep the spotlight on herself for this significant moment. "He looks like a tourist," one user wrote. Another added, "She shouldn't have had to ask. It's obviously her moment."

Miley and Morand met on a blind date and have been together for four years before getting engaged in 2025.

Meanwhile, family drama remains unresolved. Rumors suggest tension stemming from Tish Cyrus' 2023 marriage to "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell, amid speculation about Purcell's past relationship with Noah Cyrus. Noah's absence at both the wedding and now the Walk of Fame ceremony fuels further discussion about fractured family ties.

Billy Ray Cyrus posted congratulatory messages and photos on Instagram but refrained from attending the ceremony. Fans questioned his absence, but Miley appeared focused on celebrating her achievement, replying simply, "love you," with a star emoji to her father's post.

As Miley continues to rise in her career, observers note that she seems determined to distance herself from toxicity amid personal challenges.

Read more: Miley Cyrus Among Major Honorees at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards