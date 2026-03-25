Miley Cyrus Reportedly Regrets How Her Split With Liam Hemsworth Ended — Wants One Last Talk

Miley Cyrus is reportedly reflecting on her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth as she prepares to move forward with a new chapter in her life.

According to a report cited by Style Caster, the singer and actress has largely moved on following her divorce from Hemsworth, but sources say she still feels unresolved about how their relationship ended. Cyrus, who is now engaged to musician Maxx Morando, is said to be considering a final conversation with her ex-husband to gain closure.

The former couple, who met while filming "The Last Song," had an on-again, off-again relationship for years before marrying in 2018. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2020.

A source described Cyrus' emotional state following the split. "As much as Miley has tried to move on, she's really had a tough time," an insider said. "She's the type of person who hates leaving things unsaid, and she swears that's the reason she wants to see Liam. He was her first everything. She truly believed they were destined to be together forever, and she regrets a lot of the way things went down toward the end of their relationship."

The report also suggests that those close to Cyrus are wary of her intentions, fearing that reconnecting with Hemsworth could disrupt his current relationship with fiancée Gabriella Brooks.

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Another source explained the concerns surrounding the situation. "Pals fear her well-intentioned desire to clear the air with her ex will bring a wrecking ball to his new engagement."

Cyrus has previously spoken publicly about holding on to meaningful mementos from her relationship with Hemsworth, indicating lingering sentimentality.

In a past interview obtained by Vogue, she reflected on the items she has kept. "I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband," she said. "And then I have my dress that I wore on our first date along with letters and things that I really, I want to savor these kind of beautiful moments of my life."

Sources say Cyrus believes a face-to-face conversation could help both parties find closure, though it remains unclear whether Hemsworth is open to the idea.

An insider described Hemsworth's stance on revisiting the past. "Miley wants the air totally cleared," the source continued. "Liam hates confrontation, so he's avoided Miley since things imploded. He literally just ghosted her — which has only made it harder for her."

Meanwhile, Brooks is reportedly not supportive of any renewed contact between the former spouses.

A source shared Brooks' perspective on the situation. "Gabriella wants Liam's focus on her—not on building a better relationship with his ex!"

For now, Cyrus and Hemsworth appear to have little to no relationship, though the possibility of a final conversation remains.