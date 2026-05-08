Miley Cyrus Set for Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor With Anya Taylor-Joy and Donatella Versace Speaking

Miley Cyrus is set to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22, marking a major milestone in her decades-long entertainment career. The ceremony will take place at 7011 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles and will be streamed live at 11:30 a.m. PT.

The 2,845th star on the iconic walkway will be presented during a public event featuring special guest speakers actress Anya Taylor-Joy and fashion designer Donatella Versace, Yahoo reported.

The ceremony will be emceed by iHeartMedia personality Ellen K, who herself received a star in 2012.

Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said Cyrus' recognition reflects her long-lasting influence in entertainment.

"Miley deserves her flowers as she has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry," Martinez said. She added that many fans who grew up watching Cyrus have been inspired by her "fearless creativity" and career evolution.

EXCLUSIVE: #MileyCyrus will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on May 22 at 11:30am PT. pic.twitter.com/ssB18smiCR — Variety (@Variety) May 7, 2026

Miley Cyrus Celebrated for Music, Acting, and Advocacy

Cyrus first rose to fame as a child star on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana," and later built a strong solo music career.

She has scored two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Wrecking Ball" and "Flowers," with the latter earning her two Grammy Awards for record of the year and best pop solo performance.

She also won a third Grammy as a featured artist on Beyoncé's "II Most Wanted." Her albums have also reached major success, with four No. 1 entries on the Billboard 200, including Breakout and Bangerz.

According to Billboard, beyond music, Cyrus has shown range in acting, earning a Golden Globe nomination for her song "I Thought I Lost You" from "Bolt" and gaining attention for her role in "Black Mirror."

Outside of entertainment, Cyrus has worked on global fashion campaigns with brands such as Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana. She also founded the Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports LGBTQ+ youth and homeless young people, along with the Miley Cyrus Foundation, focused on supporting mothers.