Miley Cyrus Shares Thoughts on Potential Super Bowl Performance in New Interview

Miley Cyrus is sharing honest thoughts about whether she would ever headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

In a new interview published March 18, the singer admitted the idea both excites and worries her.

Speaking with Variety, Cyrus said the Super Bowl stage feels overwhelming because of its massive audience.

"I always think the Super Bowl feels like too much pressure," she said, explaining that the event's global reach can make it hard to stay calm and focused, People reported.

She added that performing for millions of viewers worldwide can quickly become intimidating.

For Cyrus, the challenge would be staying grounded and not getting caught up in the scale of the moment.

She shared that she would need to mentally shift her focus away from the size of the event to truly enjoy the performance.

Still, the singer did not rule it out completely. Cyrus said she would consider the opportunity if she could shape the show in a way that feels personal.

Miley Cyrus breaks down how she would do the Super Bowl Halftime Show 👀



Read more: https://t.co/nIr1vL4qzZ pic.twitter.com/LkSXpUQfp7 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 18, 2026

Miley Cyrus Wants Super Bowl Set

She compared it to her upcoming project, where she revisits different stages of her career. If she could turn a Super Bowl performance into a journey through her music, she believes it could work for her.

The idea of celebrating each era of her career is something she feels strongly about.

According to Yahoo, Cyrus explained that honoring her past music and growth as an artist would make such a big performance more meaningful and less stressful.

Although she has never headlined the halftime show, Cyrus is no stranger to the Super Bowl stage.

In 2021, she performed at the pregame TikTok Tailgate for Super Bowl LV.

During that show, she sang several of her hits and even became emotional while performing one of her most personal songs.

Beyond the Super Bowl talk, Cyrus is also preparing for a major milestone in her career. She is set to release a special celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, the show that helped launch her into global fame.

The special will feature an in-depth interview, rare footage, and a return to the character that made her a household name.

Cyrus shared that revisiting her "Hannah Montana" roots felt like coming home, even as she brings a more modern style to the beloved character.