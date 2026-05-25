Lizzo Flaunts Stunning Bikini Body, Calls Out Lack of Plus-Size Confidence

Grammy-winning singer and body positivity advocate Lizzo has started yet another body image conversation with her latest social media post. On Twitter, she posted images of herself in a magenta bikini, encouraging big girls to boldly post their bodies, and to practice self-love.

As per HotNewHipHop, Lizzo wrote in her post, "Not enough big girls w they whole stomach out fa meeee," accompanied by snapshots of her wearing accessories that included a headscarf, earrings, necklace, and bracelet. The singer's message resonated widely, inspiring fans and stirring debate among critics.

Not enough big girls w they whole stomach out fa meeee 👀 pic.twitter.com/frPPEMqyM0 — LIZZO (@lizzo) May 23, 2026

Lizzo has been vocal about body positivity for years. In a recent Substack essay titled "Why is everybody losing weight and what do we do? Sincerely, a person who's lost weight," she addressed how weight-loss drugs and changing beauty standards are leaving plus-sized women behind.

As she explained, "Once something becomes for everyone, the people it was created for are edged out," indicating her fear that health fads could end up excluding the very individuals who were supposed to be at their core.

Read more: Lizzo Defends Herself Against Online Accusations Involving Taylor Swift

Lizzo, at age 38, pointed out that the fact that she had lost some weight because of the aspect of wellness, and not for aesthetics. She hoped that the conversations about body image would start addressing the struggles of women in society more.

Beyond body image, Lizzo also reflected on celebrity collaborations during an appearance on Joel Madden's "Artist Friendly" podcast. She dismissed the idea that all collaborators are close friends, explaining that many partnerships happen strictly professionally. She singled out SZA as one of the few artists she feels personally connected to.

Meanwhile, according to NDTV coverage, Lizzo pushed back against online claims that she had criticized Taylor Swift after fans misunderstood her response to a social media post comparing their streaming numbers. The controversy began when Lizzo reacted with confusion to a post comparing her 2025 mixtape My Face Hurts From Smiling to Swift's latest album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

Can someone explain what this means? https://t.co/d5DFqfFHSs — LIZZO (@lizzo) May 23, 2026

After one user accused her of "talking st" about Taylor Swift, Lizzo quickly denied the allegations, saying she has never spoken badly about Swift or any other artist. She added that simply mentioning another artist's name does not mean she is attacking them and told critics to "grow the fk up."

Despite ongoing fan speculation about tension between the two stars, Lizzo has previously praised Swift in interviews and public appearances. The singer is now focused on the upcoming release of her fifth studio album, Bitch, which arrives next week.