Lizzo Opens Up About the Craziest Rappers Sliding Into Her Inbox After Fame

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo is opening up about her life, sharing how her journey to stardom has altered the nature of the attention she receives, especially from other artists.

During an appearance on the show "Friends Keep Secrets," confirmed by People magazine, which is hosted by Benny Blanco, the singer talked about her experiences, including those involving other artists.

According to reporting by HotNewHipHop, the conversation turned to her direct messages and whether any celebrity encounters stood out. When asked about the "craziest" rapper to contact her, Lizzo offered a blunt response.

In addressing the question, she said, "All of them."

She elaborated further on her reaction to the sudden attention. Reflecting on her upbringing, she explained, "I was really confused. Mind you, I grew up a big girl and I grew up like, guys didn't like me like that."

Providing more context about her past experiences, she continued, "Where I grew up, if you were fat, you were ugly, which, that's not true. Fat doesn't equal ugly, but where I grew up, that's what it was."

She described how that perception affected her confidence during her younger years. She added, "So, I was kind of invisible to all the guys. No one liked me in high school."

Recalling a specific memory, Lizzo shared an example of the attention she did receive at the time. She said, "One guy liked me in high school, and he was like, so ashamed that he would pass me notes. 'Come and hook up with me at this place," and I was like, 'No, I'm not gonna do that. What the f*ck is wrong with you.'"

The singer noted that her perspective shifted significantly after achieving mainstream success with her 2019 album Cuz I Love You, which helped propel her into global recognition.

Discussing how her fame changed her interactions, she said, "When all this shifted, and I started getting these DMs, I was confused."

She went on to explain her initial misunderstanding of the messages. She added, "I was like, 'I don't even know what this person's intention is. I thought it was all friendly."

According to Lizzo, it took others pointing out the reality of the situation for her to understand the context. She said, "People had to tell me, 'Hey, no. This person is trying to f*ck you.' I was like, 'What?' I'm so oblivious."

The interview has sparked an online debate, with the star's fans reacting to her open confessions about fame, body image, and dating in the music world.

Lizzo's podcast interview comes as she is working on new music, including her upcoming album "Love in Real Life," as well as other released music, such as her single "Don't Make Me Love U."