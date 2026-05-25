Patti LaBelle Sparks Romance Rumors with 30-Year-Younger Beau After Sweet Birthday Tribute

Legendary singer Patti LaBelle celebrated her 82nd birthday on May 24, and the celebration garnered attention from fans and the media after a heartfelt birthday tribute from her longtime drummer, Eric Seats, sparked rumors of a romantic relationship between the two.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Seats, nearly 30 years her junior, shared a fan-made video on his Instagram Story celebrating the milestone moments of LaBelle's career, tagging her directly to make sure she saw it. The video featured photos of LaBelle from her childhood to her career, highlighting her journey from Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles to a solo star.

The pair have been seen together often during performances and off-stage, adding fuel to the speculation of a relationship that goes beyond work. Despite widespread chatter, neither LaBelle nor Seats has publicly confirmed any romantic involvement.

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Recently, Seats shared behind-the-scenes clips of preparing for LaBelle's performance at the Omaha Symphony Gala on May 13. The Grammy-winning artist performed classics like "If Only You Knew" and "You Are My Friend," with Seats on drums. A tender moment was captured when Seats held LaBelle's hand before the concert, sparking further interest in their close bond.

In a new interview with CBS following her birthday, LaBelle reflected on her life and career. She described herself as really living it down at 82 and shared that she enjoys simple pleasures like playing cards.

When asked about remarriage after her 2003 divorce from Armstead Edwards, her ex-husband of 32 years and longtime manager, LaBelle was clear: "No, boo. No. Not at all." She emphasized the strength of their friendship and their shared commitment to their son, Zuri Kye Edwards.

While LaBelle did not confirm a romantic link with Seats, she acknowledged having a wonderful band supporting her. The singer remains focused on her music and has no plans to retire.

Fans still love the lasting spirit of the "Godmother of Soul," honoring her as a legend still alive and kicking in the music scene.

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