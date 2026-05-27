Meek Mill Blasts Nike, Says LeBron Merch Rips Off His Album Art — Fans Outraged Over Obvious Similarity

Rapper Meek Mill publicly accused Nike and LeBron James of appropriating his "Dreams and Nightmares" album concept for the new LeBron 23 sneaker and matching shirt release without contacting him. The controversy arose as the sneaker and merch dropped on May 26, sparking heated discussions on social media.

Meek Mill expressed his frustration directly on Twitter writing, "@nike just gone take my whole brand and mash it up with LeBron ... what is this ... why wouldn't anybody holler at me about this? I thought the sneaks was fake? Wassup with this?"

So @nike just gone take my whole brand and mash it up with LeBron ... what is this ... why wouldn't anybody holler at me about this? I thought the sneaks was fake? Wassup with this? pic.twitter.com/Awi101qpca — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 26, 2026

Nike's LeBron 23 "Dreams and Nightmares" sneaker retails at $235 in metallic silver and gold, accompanied by a men's basketball T-shirt priced at $55. The products are marketed to celebrate LeBron James' championship journey and early career struggles.

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The dispute centers on the visual similarities between Meek Mill's 2012 album cover for "Dreams and Nightmares" and the LeBron shirt design. Both feature a split-face layout with a dark blue tone and an animal image beside the portrait—Meek's cover uses an animal blended into his face, while Nike's shirt shows a roaring lion next to LeBron's face. The likeness in color scheme and composition has drawn strong comparisons online.

"Dreams and Nightmares" is considered one of Meek Mill's signature works, released under Maybach Music Group and Warner Bros., and gained renewed cultural significance after the Philadelphia Eagles adopted the title track during their 2018 Super Bowl run. Billboard reported the song logged 1.47 million streams the day following the Eagles' championship victory.

Na I thought Meek was reaching at first.. they even took the DC 3 cover too 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0yY13P1woF — Hank Millz (@Hank_Millz) May 26, 2026

As of May 26, neither Nike nor LeBron James had publicly responded to Meek Mill's allegations. Meek Mill has not announced any formal legal action but appears determined to keep the conversation alive.

Fans and commentators have taken sides, some supporting Meek Mill's claim citing cultural respect and originality, while others point to the business nature of collaborations involving major brands and athletes. That simple discussion could have prevented this public dispute, many people were disappointed.

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