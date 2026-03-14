Boosie BadAzz List Rappers Who Didn't Hide Behind Protective Custody — Meek Mill Claps Back After Being Snubbed

Baton Rouge rapper Boosie BadAzz has ignited a firestorm on social media after publicly naming several hip-hop artists he claims remained in the general prison population during their incarceration, contrasting them with others he alleges opted for protective custody.

The discussion has opened up a broader conversation about jail culture, reputation, and survival strategies among incarcerated celebrities.

The drama, as per MediaTakeOut, started during a recent Instagram Live session. Boosie accused rapper Kodak Black of being in protective custody while serving his sentence. Protective custody separates inmates from the general population, often for safety, but it can carry a negative stigma in street culture.

Boosie's comments quickly gained attention and he followed up with a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), listing several prominent hip-hop figures who, according to him, never requested to be separated from the general population while behind bars.

Among those named were heavyweights such as T.I., YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Pooh Shiesty. Boosie used these examples to stress the importance of maintaining street credibility, even while in prison.

Boosie makes a list of rappers who did not go into protective custody pic.twitter.com/IU9ffWr4fb — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 12, 2026

His post went viral and sparked a broad debate among fans and other artists about the unwritten rules of prison life and maintaining respect behind bars. The conversation changed when Meek Mill, a Philadelphia rapper with his own prison history, pointed out that his name was not on Boosie's list.

"I'm skinny, I walked every yard in every jail I was in and held weight in every jail I was in," Meek Mill remarked. His statement highlighted his active presence and toughness while incarcerated, challenging Boosie's oversight.

Boosie, as per XXL Magazine, later apologized to Meek Mill for not including him but maintained his claims about Kodak Black's status in protective custody. This exchange intensified the public discussion.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug added a different viewpoint by suggesting that choosing protective custody can be the safer and smarter choice for inmates trying to avoid more problems or new charges while incarcerated.

He explained that his own decision to enter protective custody aimed to prevent further legal issues amid serious ongoing charges. Boosie disagreed, arguing that those who claim a particular street reputation should uphold it consistently, even in prison.

Young Thug eventually acknowledged Boosie's point but emphasized that protective custody was a strategic choice for him in his situation.