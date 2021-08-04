The Weeknd did not impress everyone with his recent "Take My Breath" video.

Since he debuted, The Weeknd made impressive choices in making his songs and music videos. He also got the chance to have the official promotional video be aired for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo to spotlight the U.S. women's track & field team.

However, he lost the stint this time due to the "Take my Breath" clip.

Before its official release on Friday, it had been scheduled to air in IMAX theaters before the opening of "The Suicide Squad." But the video, unfortunately, was immediately pulled out due to epilepsy warnings because of intense strobe lightning.

The 31-year-old singer previously established a deal with IMAX to have the preview of the music video included during movie screenings across the country.

But the usual dark and gloomy vibe of his music videos created "blinding lights" - literally.

The Weeknd, though, hinted that the album in which "Take My Breath" is part of is the one "he's always wanted to make."

"What makes any of my albums a successful album, especially this one, is me putting it out and getting excited to make the next one," he told GQ. "So the excitement to make the next project means that this one was successful to me. I want to do this forever."

The Weeknd Impressive Visuals

Although his new video seemingly flopped, The Weeknd is actually popular for his stage designs and visuals.

In the video for "Save Your Tears," he sported a face with overly exaggerated plastic surgery procedures and his notable bloodstained aesthetics.

In "Blinding Lights," he had his face "bruised" and gushed with blood. He adapted the same visual and came to the 2020 VMAs with that beaten-up look.

The Weeknd offered his best performance yet during the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2021. He spent his millions to create a neon city-like stage, equipped with a Pepsi logo to mark the beginning of his performance.

The singer even brought a Star Wars vibe by coming up on stage with a group of people comparable to Palpatine's choir of monks from "Rise of Skywalker."

His backup dancers then copied him by performing with surgery masks that gave a nod to his plastic surgery escapade.

Last but not the least, The Weeknd poured the remaining amount of his $7 million budget to create a Broadway-stage style before letting out his feelings again with the "Save Your Tears" display.

