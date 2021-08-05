Fans of the late singer, Aaliyah, rejoiced after a mysterious website called "Aaliyah Is Coming" started to emerge recently. Still, the singer's estate denies that they have an affiliation with the said project.

The suspicious website was designed with a simple black background and a logo that appears to be from the late singer's self-titled album, released in 2001.

The hashtag #AALIYAHISCOMING is moving on the top and bottom part of the screen, and a button that says "remind me" can be seen in the middle.

According to NME, the site's purpose is for fans to get updates about an unsaid project. The outlet added that users are directed to social media accounts of "Blackground Records," which is a label owned by Barry Hankerson, Aaliyah's uncle, and former manager.

Following this, Aaliyah's estate vehemently denied being affiliated with the said launching and released a statement along with their own hashtag #IStandWithAaliyah.

The team stated that they have been fighting unauthorized projects over the past 20 years, and they are confused why "tenacity" is present despite them still grieving for the death of the R&B princess.

"Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah's music without transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word - forgiveness." The estate wrote.

In addition, the team said they would continue defending themselves and Aaliyah's legacy "lawfully and justly."

They concluded the statement by saying they want closure and "a modicum of peace" to continue funding "The Aaliyah Memorial Fund," which aims to support medical and educational causes.

At the time of this writing, Blackground Records nor Harry Bankerson has not yet released a statement regarding the issue. The website mentioned above is still running.

READ ALSO: Tove Lo To Stop Making Sad Music? Singer Revealed Significant Life Event That Changed Her Life

Aaliyah's Death

Aaliyah's 20th death anniversary is fast approaching. The R&B star tragically died in an airplane crash on August 25, 2001.

According to News.com.au, the late singer fears flying and is allegedly afraid to board the aircraft that caused her sudden passing.

One witness claims that Aaliyah was given sleeping pills before her flight and was taken inside the airplane as she sleeps.

The flight pilot allegedly stated that the aircraft was "overweight" as there were many people, including the singer's bodyguard, who weighs around 136kg. Besides the people on board, there were also bags and cameras used to shoot a music video in The Bahamas.

Aaliyah was 22 when she passed away.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Lost Sanity Because of Media, Jennifer Aniston Reflects

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.