Besides being the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj is also known for her aggressive social media posts, especially when she calls out someone. The "Dear Old Nicki" hitmaker recently took to Twitter to call out her previous collaborator, Jessie J.

The beef started when Jessie J recently spoke to Glamour and recalled how the rapper became a part of her hit 2014 single "Bang Bang," which also features Ariana Grande.

The "Thunder" songstress stated that Minaj asked to be a part of the collaboration when she heard the demo version sang by the two pop stars.

"We didn't go to her and ask; she wanted to do it." Jessie J told the magazine.

However, Nicki Minaj denies all of Jessie J's claims and started Twitter chaos by saying that she never asked to be on the song because the label requested her to do so, and she got paid for it.

"Babe @JessieJ I didn't hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song?... This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop." Minaj wrote. (check out the full tweet below)

Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? 😩 chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?😂This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop🎈 LoveU😘 pic.twitter.com/LShiO3wEm6 — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 6, 2021

Following this, Minaj went on to quote-retweet fan posts and reply to any questions surrounding the issue.

In one tweet, the rapper stated that she wants to be a part of Jessie J's song "Like a Dude," but no one ever asked her in the past.

"no1EVER asked me2get on "like a dude," & I have been obsessed w|that song since the min I heard it. I was doing promo in the UK & heard it on the radio. My artist Parker co wrote it. I would've gotten on that 1 for some pickle juice." The "All Things Go" rapper wrote.

It seems like Nicki Minaj is ready to bury the hatch as she concluded her series of tweets by saying that she's going to block anyone who cares about the issue.

Fans Went Crazy Online

After Minaj's post blew up, many fans took to the reply section to express their opinions.

"The queen don't ask to hop on records, they ask her. Purrrr," one fan wrote.

"Wait that's so real but kinda mean of her lmaoooo Jessie just tryna show love lmaooooo," another fan wrote.

"She made it seem like Nicki herself wanted to be on song Lmaoooo it was strictly business," one tweeted.

At the time of this writing, Jessie J nor Ariana Grande has responded to Nicki Minaj's recent claims.

