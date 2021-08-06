Taylor Swift finally gave her fans what they wanted -- a release date for her "Red" album.

Swifties definitely know all too well that she loves riddles. So it's no surprise that the singer has chosen a word scramble to give her fans clues on what to expect from "Red (Taylor's Version)," the re-recording of her 2012 album, "Red."

The "Lover" hitmaker shared a short video teaser showing several jumbled words from a burgundy vault.

The 31-year-old award-winning singer-songwriter captioned the post, "Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest."

Then, the scrambled letters revealed the ten-track titles and three artists featured on the upcoming re-recorded album - Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers, and Chris Stapleton.

The bonus track titles that were decoded included "Ronan," "Better Man," "Nothing New," "Babe," "Message in a Bottle," "I Bet You Think About Me," "Forever Winter," "Run," "The Very First Night," and of course, the 10-minute version of "All Too Well."

On Friday, Taylor Swift finally revealed the release date, "Red (Taylor's Version)," will be out on Nov. 19. "Congrats pals, you guessed the correct titles and feature artists on Red (my version). The vault tracks will feature @chrisstapleton, @phoebebridgers, @markfoster and the first song @teddysphotos and I ever wrote together the first time we met in 2012."

Aside from the songs listed above, Taylor also told fans on Twitter that they have many new songs to be added.

"We'll also be making a bunch of new ones too, since Red (Taylor's Version) includes so many songs you haven't heard yet. Till then, I'll be counting down and picturing it all in my head. In burning red."

"Red (Taylor's Version)" can already be pre-ordered on her website. The number of songs on the upcoming album is about 30, with mixtures of Taylor's Version and "From the Vault" songs.

Swifties immediately flocked to social media to share their excitement.

"We are ready!" one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, "i am so incredibly excited for this album and to hear YOUR version. thank you for all of the memories you keep creating with us. i love you so much!"

Some fans are most excited for the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," because it is one of Taylor's best songs ever written.

Other fans are also posting how they have "unlocked the vault" with Instagram Story filters.

