Once again, Kanye West put on quite the show for his newest album's "Donda" listening event, which was held on Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The 44-year-old Grammy-winning rapper performed an updated version of the album and even successfully pulled off some great theatrics.

He was front and center with spotlights shining on him as he made the terrifying move to lie on his back and fly above the stadium with invisible wires.

At one point, the "Jesus Is King" rapper even seemingly took a nap in the middle of the stadium where he did some push-ups, phone calls, and dancing to his music.

In attendance was his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who supports her estranged husband and his new music.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star even took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a photo of the stadium. Atlanta.

Some fans took to Twitter to think that perhaps their divorce is canceled after singing one emotional track from "Donda," which also left fans in tears.

Kanye gave a touching performance on Thursday for the second listening event for "Donda", singing about the importance of family.

In the lyrics for his song "Love, Unconditionally," some of the lines include "Never abandon your family," "I'm losing my family," and "She's screaming at me, 'Daddy, how could you leave?'"

In one part of his performance, the "All Of the Lights" rapper also got on his knees as he sang, "I'm losing all my family, darling, come back to me."

Several Kanye West fans took to social media to talk about their sadness over his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

One Twitter user wrote, "Imagine being Kim K and you are hearing your husband screaming for you to come back."

Naw cuz Kanye said Kim came there cuz she still in love with him😂 #DONDA pic.twitter.com/mWTdJkoQX1 — Essie (@Ace_2o) August 6, 2021

Another mentioned how it must be awkward for the KKW Beauty mogul to hear this song, writing, "Kim gotta feel weird as HELL right now."

Can’t convince me Kim & Kanye really getting a divorce at this point #DONDA — Beccc🧞‍♀️ (@BeckyBecccs) August 6, 2021

However, some fans thanked the SKIMS creator for inspiring the Yeezy mogul to write the song, saying, "Shout out to Kim Kardashian for blessing us with this masterpiece."

Another song from the listening party also reportedly reads, "Time and space is a luxury. But you came her to show that you're still in love with me."

But how are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West now?

An insider told Hollywood Life that they've been working together to co-parent their four children. They are also going to be always there for each other even though they're not together anymore.

Their divorce is still ongoing.

