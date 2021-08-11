It seems fans won't see Stevie Nicks in a while as she announced her withdrawal from her future festival appearances for a fundamental reason.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the rock and roll legend stated that she's canceling her gigs because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the fast-spreading Delta variant is also one of the significant causes why she made the decision.

Nicks added that she had a rough time deciding whether to cancel her shows, but she needs to make up her mind. She said she wants everyone and all of her fans to be "safe and healthy" as the "rising COVID-19 cases should be a concern" to all.

The "Edge of Seventeen" hitmaker is also considering her health at the age of 73. Despite being vaccinated, she mentioned that she's extremely cautious about taking care of her well-being.

In addition, singing and performing have been with her ever since she was young, and she wants to stay healthy for her to continue performing over the next decades or longer.

Fans can still see a light of hope as she hopes to return on stage next year. "I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look toward a brighter 2022." Nicks added. (via the outlet)

READ ALSO: Beyonce New Album: Queen Bey Promises 'Renaissance' Music She Spent 1.5 Years Working On

Stevie Nicks' Cancelled Appearances

The singer was about to headline the Jazz Aspen Festival and Bottle Rock Napa Valley in September, but since she canceled, Chris Stapleton will be the one to front the show in California.

Aside from the gigs mentioned above, she was also set to perform in October at Austin City Limits. However, the organizers have not named anyone who will replace Nicks.

Nicks' New Orleans Jazz Fest show was also halted, but the entire concert won't be happening as they already announced the cancellation.

Fans React

Following her announcement, fans understood the situation as to why Stevie Nicks had to cancel all of her upcoming performances.

"That makes her a hero in my book. Brava. Other stars should take notice instead of filling large stadiums and endangering people." Singer Nancy Sinatra wrote.

"Stevie Nicks is a selfless artist who puts her fans well-being and safety first before money and greed. This is just one of many, many reasons why this Stevie Nicks has persevered for six decades, remained relevant and thrived. Rock on Gold Dust Woman," one fan wrote.

"She's doing the EXACT correct thing. Any performer, concert producer, event producer, etc needs to get a grip and cancel all shows & games. It's the mentally healthy thing to do in such a massive pandemic that we have a very limited window to stop," one tweeted.

READ MORE: 'Chromatica' Remix Album Out Soon? Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, and More To Be Featured on Long-Awaited Record

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.