Although most Little Monsters believe that Lady Gaga is finally moving forward from the "Chromatica" era, there's a light of hope as the singer's producer, Blood Pop, and Arca confirmed the long-awaited remix record is coming sooner than fans expected.

Recently, Twitter was bombarded by the "Sine From Above" hitmaker's fans when the Venezuelan pop star, Arca, seemingly leaked the release date of the "Rain On Me" remix with her.

According to a popular community group Lady Gaga Now, Arca told her fans via a discord server that new music is coming this August 20th.

"The remix is out August 20th, the rain on me remix which samples my songs time and mequetrefe also includes a sample by my favorite changa tuki aka raptor house producer dj yirvin, an iconic song called metelo sacalo." Arca wrote on her server.

Following this, a fan asked Blood Pop via Twitter if Little Monsters will have the remix album by the end of September, to which the music producer replied with a "100" emoji.

Other Popstars To Be Featured On 'Chromatica' Remix Album

Blood Pop is not afraid to give fans subtle hints regarding the remix album as he already confirmed the names of several artists who will appear on the record in the past.

Brazilian drag superstar, Pablo Vittar, is confirmed to be featured. When the music producer was asked what song she will be in, he simply replied, "*u* t******," to which fans immediately pointed out that it's "Fun Tonight."

Rina Sawayama, a rising British pop star who's also currently filming for the film "John Wick" along with Keanu Reeves, is also confirmed to have a duet with Gaga for the track "Free Woman." Sawayama had also confirmed this when she walked on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards earlier this year. (Watch her interview below)

Other remix tracks include Charli XCX for "911," Ashnikko for "Plastic Doll," Bree Runway for "Babylon," and many more.

Many information has been circulating on Twitter that Grimes, Dorian Electra, and Shygirl will be on the remix album, but Blood Pop has yet to confirm the speculations.

The music producer clarified that there would be no new songs included on the upcoming record, only previous "Chromatica" songs that have been remixed. In addition, Blood Pop also revealed that the "Babylon (Haus Labs)" and early version would appear on the album.

