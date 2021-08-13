After his successful two-night birthday concert with Lady Gaga titled "One Last Time," Tony Bennett bids goodbye to perform as he cancels his upcoming shows because of his health condition.

According to NME, the living jazz legend was supposed to have more shows later this year but his son, Danny Bennett, confirmed that his show with Gaga was his final performance ever.

Speaking to Variety, Danny stated that it was a hard decision for them to halt future shows for his dad, but it was the right choice to follow his doctors for the well-being of his health.

In addition, Danny revealed that the singer doesn't have any problem with his singing aspect; they are more concerned with "the traveling."

Earlier this year, the 95-year-old singer's family shared tragic news with fans and pals; they revealed that Bennett suffered from short-term memory loss.

However, his condition is manageable as his symptoms don't show alarming disorientation, memory loss, long bouts of depression, and anger.

Dr. Gayatri Devi, the singer's neurologist, previously shared that Bennett's Alzheimer's disease is far better than other cases.

"He really is the symbol of hope for someone with a cognitive disorder." Dr. Devi told AARP.

In addition, the doctor stated that Bennett has been doing a lot of things at his age, and not all people with the same condition could do it.

Aside from singing, the jazz icon is also fond of sketching and painting, which is highly apparent in his upcoming album.

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga's New Era

Despite the fact that Lady Gaga is being bombarded with several projects like the "Chromatica" remix album and her most-awaited film "House of Gucci," the queen of pop collaborated and created music with the jazz icon as this is likely his last album ever.

After the duo performed last week at the Radio City Music Hall, Lady Gaga announced their upcoming album titled "Love For Sale," a follow-up to their 2014 jazz record "Cheek to Cheek."

Gaga and Bennett had already released a music video for the lead single "I Get A Kick Out Of You," the record and other merchandise are available for pre-order.

The album will be out on October 1st.

