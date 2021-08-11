Normani has spent most of her successful career being part of the hit girl group Fifth Harmony.

Being part of a group with four other women, it's challenging to stand out - especially with Normani's race.

Speaking to Allure, the 25-year-old confessed about feeling undervalued in Fifth Harmony.

Being the only Black member of a White-dominant group, Normani, born Normani Kordei Hamilton, is the only member who has ever dealt with racist trolls online. However, the singer's feeling of being overlooked in the group frustrated and crushed her.

The Atlanta-born singer often felt like she needed to suppress her voice and star power to appease her co-members and others.

The "X Factor" star told the magazine that she didn't get to "really sing" in the group, being the only member always pushed to the side.

The "Motivation" hitmaker noted that she had to play a role to fit in most of the time.

"That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place."

In the past, there have also been rumors about a feud with her and another Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello.

Past racist tweets of the "Señorita" hitmaker have surfaced, and Normani has taken the high road and doesn't wish ill will on anyone, especially Camilla. Still, she was disappointed and devastated that she had a racist co-member.

Normani told the Rolling Stone in Feb. 2020, "It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a sisterhood, because I knew that if the tables were turned I would defend each of them in a single heartbeat."

In 2018, when Normani and Camila reunited at the Billboard Music Awards, there reportedly isn't any bad blood between them.

Fifth Harmony disbanded in 2018, and Normani has successfully launched her solo career and is ready for the next chapter in her life, being unapologetic and proud of who she is and where she comes from.

The "Love Lies" singer feels empowered to finally get her voice back and help other Black women proud of themselves.

She is reinventing herself on her next album, revealing, "Now you all are finally going to be able to see me tap into that awareness - that I know I'm the s-t."

Early this month, Normani released her first song in over a year titled "Wild Side," with a music video featuring Cardi B.

