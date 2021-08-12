The Austin Limits Festival may have a tremendous loss in the likes of Stevie Nicks; the show must go on as they recently announced the two replacements for the rock and roll legend and DaBaby.

The big concert, which will occur at Ziller Park in Austin, Texas, will have outstanding musical lineups such as Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and more.

Stevie Nicks withdrew from all of her upcoming shows this year since she's prioritizing her health and the well-being of others due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

According to NME, the Fleetwood Mac singer will be replaced by the legendary rock band "Duran Duran," including active members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor.

On the other hand, DaBaby will be replaced by Tyler The Creator, known for his songs "WusYaName" and "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

At the time of this writing, no other musical acts had withdrawn or were ousted from the event aside from Stevie Nicks and DaBaby.

What Happened To DaBaby, Stevie Nicks?

According to Los Angeles Times, the music festival's management announced that DaBaby would no longer perform at the said event.

The news came after his homophobic tirade during Rolling Loud music fest in Miami, Florida, last month. The rapper targeted gay men and insulting people living with HIV/AIDS.

In early reports, Stevie Nicks decided to cancel all of her upcoming gigs due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The rock legend also stated that even though she already got vaccinated, she wants to stay as safe and healthy as possible to perform over the next decades or longer.

The 73-year-old singer mentioned that she's extremely cautious about her health.

Aside from ACL, Nicks had also withdrawn from the Jazz Aspen Festival and Bottle Rock Napa Valley.

Austin City Limits Festival

According to Rolling Stone, this year's Austin City Limits music festival is promising as known personalities from the music industry gather together in one big event.

Aside from the musical artists stated above, fans will also watch and hear live singers such as Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Finneas, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

The event will be on the weekends of October 1st and October 8th. All musical acts will be present on both dates.

