Olly Murs is suffering from an injury again after a fan threw a bottle on his face while performing on stage.

According to Daily Star UK, a bottle of suncream landed on his face after an unknown fan threw it. The singer was seen rubbing his eyes after the incident.

The accident took place at Newbury Racecourse, where he was a guest performer. He bravely took the stage despite having knee surgery two weeks ago.

To conclude the performance, Murs expressed his gratefulness to fans and revealed that he felt better even though he was trying to be cautious on stage due to his other injury.

Following his musical number, the singer took to Instagram live to address the on-stage mishap.

He mentioned that the "suncream was not a good idea."

"Thanks to the person who threw it at me, my eyes are still stinging from that." He told his fans. (via the outlet mentioned above)

Olly Murs Recovering From Another Injury Before Suncream Incident

According to Yahoo! News, the "Dance With Me Tonight" hitmaker previously injured himself on stage during a performance.

Murs explained that a fragment of his bone lodged in the back of his knee. The injury happened after he jumped while performing at Newmarket, Cambridgeshire.

"After my second song a fragment of bone that was in my knee after I jumped managed to lodge itself on the back of my knee, which basically shut my leg down and during the gig I was limping the whole time." He said in a video. (via the outlet mentioned above)

The singer updated his situation, saying that he's feeling better after the surgery and going back on tour later this month.

Fans Commend Olly Murs After Performing While Injured

After sharing his most recent performance, fans rallied their support to the singer and commended him for performing despite having an injured leg.

"Shout out to you for not cancelling as I'm sure many others would have done fighter," one fan commented.

"You put me to shame, I'm recovering from womb surgery 2 weeks ago in my bed and you're recovering from knee surgery on stage!!" Another fan commented.

"as there ever any doubt that you'd be as good as ANY Artist out there in this world ????" one wrote.

