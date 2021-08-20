The Grammys next year are all set and scheduled by the end of January, and music artists are eligible to release songs until the deadline on August 31. Many predictions for the nominations have recently circulated the internet, and DaBaby is included on the list despite his controversy.

According to Gold Derby, three contenders are racing to get the Grammy award for best pop duo/group. Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, and Giveon's song titled "Peaches" is an easy choice. Doja Cat and SZA's "Say So" can snatch the gold trophy as their track blew up the internet and dominated the charts for weeks.

Lastly, the controversial rapper DaBaby is looking to snag the award too for his collaboration with Dua Lipa titled "Levitating" because it was used in countless TikTok videos and peaked at number 2 when it was released.

In addition, the remix song from the critically-acclaimed record "Future Nostalgia" spent a shocking 45 weeks on the charts thanks to the singers' fans who are streaming the track countless times on all platforms.

However, there's a big hurdle for the two following DaBaby's homophobic tirade when he performed at Rolling Loud 2021 in Miami.

The rapper seemingly attacked the LGBTQIA+ community with his offensive comments saying, "If you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that'll make you die in 2-3 weeks, put your cellphone light 'em up."

His statement made rounds on social media prompting other singers like Madonna, Miley Cyrus, and more to boycott and criticize him for his actions.

DaBaby's collaborator, Dua Lipa, had also called him out by saying she's surprised and horrified for his choice of words.

"I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS." The songstress wrote. (via Variety)

At the time of this writing, the Recording Academy has not announced any information on banning DaBaby, who got two nominations last year.

Grammy Awards 2022

Earlier this year, the Grammy Awards announced that their 2022 show would happen on January 31 next year.

The prestigious awards night will be held at the Staples Centers. It will be broadcasted via CBS and Paramount Plus.

