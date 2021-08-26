Olivia Rodrigo recently dropped her music video for her hit track "Brutal," and fans can't help but point out the similarities between her and Rina Sawayama's 2020 visuals for "XS."

A Twitter user named @playboypoisoned posted a side-by-side comparison video of Rodrigo and Sawayama's music video showing the eery similarities between the two.

Both videos feature two news anchors laughing on TV. Both singers appear to be holding a product they're both endorsing on air in a different shot. (watch the video below)

Ms olive oil explain pic.twitter.com/Ac0L5j5vXp — Ollie 🛹 (@playboypoisoned) August 25, 2021

The presenters' clothing is also similar as both videos show a woman with blonde bob hair wearing a magenta coat and pearl necklace.

After the post circulated online, it amassed over 2,000 likes, and fans allege that both videos have the same director.

"I think they put in the same concept of xs into brutal considering i think both were directed by the same person. olivias worked with the director on good 4 u too so idk," one wrote.

However, one user stated that the same person did not direct it, and Rodrigo's director allegedly follows the British pop star on social media.

"No, the director of the brutal mv follows Rina Sawayama, but they are not from the same director, which makes it even more interesting," one replied.

At the time of this writing, both musicians have not publicly commented on the matter.

Rina Sawayama Is a Big Fan of Olivia Rodrigo

It's very common for celebrities to be a fan of other prominent stars and Rina Sawayama is not an exception. When she walked the red carpet of this year's BRIT Awards, one interviewer asked her about the people she's looking forward to seeing that evening.

The "Who's Gonna Save You Now" hitmaker answered, "Dua [Lipa], Olivia Rodrigo. I stan Olivia Rodrigo! I'm so excited, but yeah, just mainly everyone else."

'Brutal' Is Reportedly An Ode To Y2K Fashion, Britney Spears

According to Buzz Feed, Rodrigo's latest music video used Britney Spears as a subtle reference.

In one scene, the 18-year-old pop star can be seen sporting micro bangs short platinum wig while wearing a sparkly white dress.

The outfit is the same Roberto Cavalli dress that the "Gimme More" hitmaker wore to the 2003 American Music Awards.

Rodrigo also rallied her support toward's Spears' legal battle amid her conservatorship drama, saying it's "horrific" and "awful."

"I think it's just so awful. I think, as an industry, people are getting better at not taking advantage of and manipulating and bullying young women." The singer stated. (via the outlet mentioned above)

