Kanye West has confirmed the release date of his upcoming and highly-anticipated album "Donda" on Sept. 3.

However, his arch-nemesis Drake also announced that the release date of his album "Certified Lover Boy" will also be on the same date as 'Ye, on Sept. 3.

Music lovers are excited as the coming weekend will nothing be short of a face-off between the two. Everybody has been anticipating this moment for months as the two former friends are set to face off in the battle of sales for the first week.

Kanye, who has recently filed legal papers to have his name changed to just Ye, has been teasing his 10th studio album since 2019 and gave out several release dates in the last few weeks, which only annoyed many fans.

On the other hand, Drake was supposed to release his album for Jan. 2021, but because of a knee injury, he was forced to push back his release album.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to say how elated they are with the two icons dropping their albums on the same day.

One fan wrote, "@kanyewest @Drake can y'all both just drop the albums! I'm tired of waiting the people need music!"

Another fan said that "Drake and Kanye playing cat n mouse with their album release.... How childish."

While it's still unclear who's going to win most sales on the first week of release, a lot of fans are turning their backs on the "Jesus Is King" rapper after supporting controversial and disgraced musical icons for his listening event.

One fan explained why everybody should choose Drake instead of Kanye.

Pick DRAKE: Ya know, unlike Kanye, He's the rapper NOT supporting RAPISTS & Homophobic DaBaby & Trump."

Kanye West Show-Offs Disgraced Friends at 'Donda' Event

The 44-year-old rapper's third and most expensive "Donda" listening party was held last Thursday in Chicago, and bad news for the fans, but Kanye West trotted out his disgraced pals Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

In July, Manson was forced to surrender to police after a warrant was out for his arrest for launching a "snot rocket" at a female director. Four women also claimed he sexually assaulted them.

DaBaby, on the other hand, got banned on two massive music events after his homophobic comments about HIV/AIDS at the Rolling Loud Miami music festival.

And everybody knew how much he supported former POTUS Donald Trump during the latter's campaign for the presidency.

Fans will have to wait which artist outsells the other, despite the controversies surrounding Kanye West.

